‘Quest for Champions’ features 16 matchups

NOY Pacing Flores (NPF) Boxing Academy and VSG Promotions host an inter-island amatuer boxing show today, Sept. 21, 2024, at the LAS Boxing Fitness Gym in Bgy. Gun.ob, Lapu-Lapu City.

“Quest For Champions 10” features amateur prospects from the different islands in the Philippines like Cebu, Mactan, Bohol, Palawan, Camiguin, and Leyte.

The main event pits Palarong Pambansa bronze medalist Jerson Iñon of the NPF Boxing Academy against Camiguin’s Excel Salait in a 54-kg match.

The card also features a 60-kg exhibition duel between New York City’s Justan Germano and ALT Fitness Gym’s Ian Fernandez.

The 14 other matches in the show pit Lapu-Lapu City’s Sandro Ypil against Mandaue City’s Noel Semblante, John Deep Casipit (Lapu-Lapu) versus Bohol’s John Micael Ano, Geof Evan Tangoaan (Lapu-Lapu) opposite James Caro (Bohol);

Cebu City’s Alexa Juesan vs. Jhanna Correa (Bohol), Joebert Boncales (Mandaue) against Ronald Revil (Bohol), John Rio Joren (Mandaue) opposite Kerbie Dagunan of Palawan, Ormoc’s Kai “Aloha Kid” against Zarah Tabastas (Palawan), John Eronico (Mandaue) versus Jay-Ar Adam of Camiguin;

Kenneth Saniban (Lapu-Lapu) vs. John Vincent Ano (Bohol), Jamaica Apas (Mandaue) against Alyssah Juesan (Cebu), Vladimir Doblado (Palawan) opposite Kyle Delara of Liloan, Stephen John Colot (Lapu-Lapu) versus Gabriel Cocamas (Camiguin), Christian Brigoli (Lapu-Lapu) against Rain Yossak (Bohol), and James Loyd Awid (Lapu-Lapu) versus Marvin Villafuerte (Mandaue). / EKA