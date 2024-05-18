Quezon City businesswoman wanted in Region 7 nabbed in Cebu City

A BUSINESSWOMAN from Quezon City who has been listed as the Central Visayas' Top 1 Most Wanted Person was arrested by the police in North Reclamation Area, Barangay Carreta, Cebu City on Friday morning, May 17, 2024.

The members of the City Investigation and Detective Management Unit of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) were armed with an arrest warrant issued on May 14, 2024 by Judge Marlon Jay Guillena Moneva of the Regional Trial Court 7's branch 74 in Cebu City, with a recommended bail of P200,000.

The suspect, only identified as Anna, allegedly violated the Terrorism Financing Prevention Suppression Act of 2012.

The accused is currently being held at the custodial facility of the CCPO.

Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin praised the Cebu City police personnel for their accomplishment.

“Our dedicated operatives continuously collaborate with other agencies from the different regions to pursue justice against those wanted individuals based on orders of the court. Let this be your stern warning,” Aberin said. (AYB, TPT)