Quezon fights back to even South Final series

THE Quezon Huskers roared back to beat Biñan Tatak Gel, 74-54, in Game 2 and evened their best-of-five South Division Finals series in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 2026 Season at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City.

Alvin Abundo spearheaded the Huskers’ strong finish, leading an 11-point run in the fourth quarter that stretched their advantage to 71-50 with 4:23 remaining.

The two teams will meet again in Game 3 of their best-of-five series at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.

In Game 1, Biñan leaned on an explosive 18-2 rally in the final period to overcome Quezon, 83-74, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Abundo poured in eight of his game-high 14 points in the fourth quarter, while also dishing out two assists to earn the SportsPlus Best Player award.

Cholo Anonuevo provided solid support with 10 points, nine rebounds, and two assists.

Joshua Yerro and Jolo Manansala also chipped in 10 points apiece. Yerro added eight rebounds and two assists, while Manansala grabbed six rebounds and handed out two assists.

For Biñan, Nic Cabanero led the scoring with 15 points and four rebounds, but lacked enough offensive support as no other teammate reached double figures. Kenny Rocacurva was held to just eight points. / JBM