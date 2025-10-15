Quezon now showing, cast shares insights during Cebu visits

Weight of playing Quezon

For Rosales, stepping into Quezon’s shoes was both a challenge and a privilege.

“The preparation and just how to deal with the pressure of doing Manuel Quezon—they supported us with things to study and the materials,” he said. “It’s the first time I’ve read a script so fast because the world they built was so clear. From ‘Heneral Luna’ to ‘Quezon,’ the spirit was there.”

Rosales shared that much of the work involved studying Quezon’s voice and physicality. “He looks dapper and stylish, but his voice is tiny. He’s about 5’6” while I’m 5’10”, so I had to adjust even with the costume department. We needed to mix things up. We had to match the energy and how he spoke.”

Despite his years of playing iconic characters, Rosales admitted that portraying a historical figure comes with a distinct pressure. “I’m only going to be as good as the team. Even if you’re given all the material, if you don’t absorb it and find the truth in it, it won’t come through in your portrayal,” he said.

Portraying a Cebuano statesman

Romnick Sarmenta, who plays former President Sergio Osmeña, took the responsibility of portraying a beloved Cebuano hero to heart. “I watched the few videos available of him online,” Sarmenta shared. “What stood out to me was how simple and principled he was. Politics can often be watery, principles change and get compromised, but I think it’s safe to say that Osmeña was grounded in what he believed in.”

The actor, who hails from Tagalog roots, added humorously, “I’m not a Cebuano, but I hope you’ll find the Sergio Osmeña you can believe in.”

Women in a man’s world

Ana Abad Santos, who portrays journalist Carmen, reflected on representing women in the political climate of Quezon’s era. “We’re journalists, and we represent the masses and the quest for truth,” she said. “What I really studied was how to move in the world of men. Even when I had so much to say, I had to make myself small and be careful with my words. It was truly a man’s world.”

Revisiting the voices of history

Cris Villanueva, who reprises the role of Joven Hernando — the same character first portrayed by Arron Villaflor in Heneral Luna and Goyo — explored his character’s moral compass. “I kept asking myself, how gullible is Joven? He represents people who listen to political speeches — how much do we really believe in what’s being said?” Villanueva said.

Meanwhile, Jake Macapagal, who plays Manuel Nieto, emphasized how their process focused on truth. “Take for example, the Hernandos are fictional but based on real people. You believe in the objective of the scene, and you find something human that connects you to them,” he explained.

On working with Iain Glen

The cast also spoke fondly of working alongside Iain Glen — best known for his role as Ser Jorah Mormont in “Game of Thrones,” who plays Leonard Wood. Sarmenta described him as “humble, quiet and generous as an actor,” recalling that Glen even showed up on set wearing slippers, “just enjoying the work.”

TBA Studios president and chief operating officer Daphne O. Chie-Soon shared that Glen’s dedication was evident even before filming began. “He flew to the Philippines twice, first for preparation. He didn’t want to just arrive and start shooting. He said it would be unfair to everyone else,” the producer revealed.

Final chapter

Directed by Jerrold Tarog, “Quezon” follows the political and personal journey of Manuel L. Quezon during the American occupation, culminating in the events leading to the 1935 presidential elections. The film reunites audiences with familiar faces from the previous Bayaniverse films — “Heneral Luna” and “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral” — while introducing new characters and perspectives that bridge generations.

The visit to Cebu, which also included mall tours and the “Bayani Ba’To?” youth and educators’ forum at UP Cebu, marked a full-circle moment for the studio. Seven years ago, “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral” also held a special screening in the same city.