Quiñahan loses all to flood, but saves others

EVEN former PBA player JR Quiñahan, a native of Mandaue City, was not spared from the fury of Typhoon Tino, which devastated many parts of Cebu province.

The 6-foot-5 Quiñahan, who now plays for the Cebu Greats in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), endured a harrowing experience with his family after almost all of their belongings were swept away by the flood.

In a video posted on Facebook, Quiñahan is seen shaking his head in disbelief while attending to his vehicle.

“Wa na tay mga gamit. Zero na ta, back to zero ta. Gikan sa appliances, senina wala na,” Quiñahan said in the video, expressing that they had lost everything — from appliances to clothing.

Despite the hardship, Quiñahan and his entire family remain grateful that they all survived the ordeal.

Moreover, they were even able to help their neighbors, rescuing a three-month-old baby, an elderly couple, and another senior citizen.

The caption of the photo posted by Ma RY — believed to be Quiñahan’s better half — on social media read:

“We lost everything... but we are GRATEFUL TO BE ALIVE AND SAFE. Thankful that we were all able to get out just in time. JR also managed to move all the vehicles in the nick of time, except our motorcycles, both already caught by the current. Still grateful that despite it all, JR and our team PAKA managed to help rescue our neighbors, including a 3-month-old baby and an elderly couple, plus an old man. THANK YOU, LORD!” / JBM