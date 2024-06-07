Quibranza: 7 ways malls make sense

When people hear the word “malling,” they generally relate it with seven activities:

Cooling down - There’s nothing like free air-conditioning in the Philippines, isn’t there? That’s why malling becomes the unofficial official pastime for families on the weekends. Sometimes, mall-goers just rely on spontaneity and the goal is to enjoy the cool environment.

Working out - Not the most popular mall-activity out there, but it’s a possibility! Imagine getting your 10,000 steps going up and down the stairs or going through the hundreds of clothing items at the department store.

Dining - If Filipinos could eat six times a day, we probably would. It’s no secret that malls have become foodie destinations; each offering tens of options and providing one with a diverse range of culinary delights. From fast food chains and food courts to upscale restaurants and specialty cafes, one hardly runs out of dining options.

Meeting friends - Malls either become a meet-up point before everyone darts off to another destination adventure or people gather at a particular spot to just catch up over coffee and conversations.

Catching a movie - With comfortable seating, state-of-the-art sound systems and a variety of film options, cinemas within malls offer a perfect escape for movie enthusiasts.

Running errands - With various service centers and offices conveniently located under one roof, mall-goers can efficiently tackle their errands while enjoying other leisure activities.

Shopping - Alas, this is the primary reason malls exist! With an extensive array of retail stores, from high-end boutiques to budget-friendly outlets, malls cater to all kinds of shoppers. Seasonal sales, promotional events and exclusive in-store offers further enhance the appeal, making it a one-stop destination for all shopping needs.

When Cebuanos think of NUSTAR, people think of its world-class casino or the numerous luxury brands setting up shop in Cebu (located on its ground level). For the initiated, its Food Hall at The Mall (third level) makes for a very appealing dining-stop for the cost-conscious.

For the purposes of this article, the attention is on the middle child — The Mall’s second level: a venue that gathers some of the establishment’s curated non-food tenants. On May 16, The Mall director and general manager May Adolfo welcomed media to a re-introduction to some of the stores: Jewelmer (fine jewelry), R.O.X. Playgrnd (outdoor/adventure shop), Eye Society (luxury eyewear), Sole Republiq (footwear) Open Source (tech/gadgets) and Seiko (timepieces).

With this selection of tenants on the second level of The Mall, people can already spend some time enjoying some interesting finds that may elevate their lifestyles (And oh, there’s a cool Starbucks beside them all — a good post-shopping pitstop — which brings today’s tenant count to a nifty seven).