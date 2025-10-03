Quibranza: A culinary crescendo from Down Under

I’ve traveled a few places, tried a few bites and trekked a handful of lifestyle trails, only to remain a curious outsider to the beauty of Australia — where my knowledge spans from the Sydney Opera House and boomerangs to modern worship music and “Love Island” (which I reckon is best in the Australian version, though I only ever watched one season).

So when I hear “Australian cuisine,” my mind jumps to a limited view of rambunctious steaks, big juicy seafood and maybe a glass of Shiraz. Which is why, when Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu hosted us at Cowrie Cove Seafood Bar & Grill for a Modern Australian wine pairing dinner on Sept. 26, 2025, I was thrilled.

Chef Michele Menegazzi of Shangri-La Sydney guided us through his five-course menu, Tide & Terra, a sequence that had the rhythm of waves bouncing off the coast. Each dish built on the last — stepping back, surging forth — until suddenly you realize you’ve been led somewhere new.

We started with a light option, the Cajun Tuna Tataki. Fresh, bright with katsoubushi and heirloom tomatoes, giving it crunch and depth. The Spanish sauvignon blanc (Castillo de Almansa Verdejo Sauvignon) that came with it was already an early favorite of mine.

Then came the Poached Green Grouper. This was where the flavors started layering: matcha, coconut, curry leaf even desert lime. Delicate, delicious, and paired with a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc (Selaks Sauvignon Blanc) that kept things clean and sharp.

By the time the Tempura Yamba Prawn arrived, the evening was already humming. Apple syrup, sesame, lime mayo — sweet, tangy, nutty all at once. Chef Michele shared that this was his take on nostalgia, a favorite snack from his youth. The Chardonnay (Robert Mondavi Private Selection Chardonnay, USA) pairing made sense; it smoothed out the edges, almost like butter on toast.

But the highlight was the Pedro Ximenez & King Fish, a dish Chef Michele says has even earned him accolades. It was also my first encounter with Pedro Ximenez — something I had never heard of until he explained it to me. A dark, sweet Spanish sherry, rich with dried fruit and caramel, is used here not as a drink but as a sauce. Partnered with shoyu, it wrapped the fish in layers of savory-sweet balance. The result was a richness I didn’t think fish could carry — heightened by fermented garlic, jalapeño and macadamia. Paired with a Pinot Noir (Spy Valley Pinot Noir, New Zealand), it was easily the night’s crescendo.

Why would a sommelier suggest pairing a red with a fish dish? Because there’s no adventure not worth risking, and that includes the simple pleasures of the palate. The King Fish was as savory as it could get, a bit caramelized, even. The Pinot Noir was perfect.

And then dessert — Lamington Panna Cotta. Imagine the childhood favorite, but dressed for a gala. Coconut, panna cotta, miso anglaise and a sweet pink Moscato (Banrock Station Pink Moscato, Australia) to tie it all up.

What struck me most was the intentional progression. It was a masterful take on balance, craft, and surprise. And the fact that we experienced it here in Cebu by the sea — beginning with a bite and ending with a crescendo, straight from Down Under — made it all the more special.