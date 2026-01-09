Quibranza: A different Sinulog this year

Every January, Cebu dances to the same beat of the drum.

Sinulog has always done that. It changes how people move, and even the way we dress.

It’s “monochromatic season” but broken by splashes of color. Shirts with familiar symbols come out of storage. Old festival wear — if it survived the previous year — gets tried on again. If it didn’t, there’s no shortage of new options around town.

After the pandemic, Sinulog 2026 carries a different kind of energy — one that feels more deliberate. More businesses, especially those that usually stick to routine, are leaning into the season.

New spaces, too, are opening their doors with Sinulog in mind. One recently unveiled heritage-themed site, introduced with the usual ribbon-cutting and familiar faces, positions itself not just as a destination, but as a keeper of memory — another reminder that the festival is as much about identity as it is about celebration.

The same impulse shows up in smaller ways.

Coffee counters that usually see people come and go are suddenly hosting music, art and quiet nods to the season. A quick stop stretches into a sit-down. A cup becomes an excuse to stay. Even in the most ordinary routines, Sinulog finds a way in.

After years of caution and distance, this return feels earned. Maybe it also helps that the celebration is back in the city center, rather than tucked away elsewhere. There’s a different intimacy when the streets feel owned by the people walking them.

Leadership has changed, but the formula remains familiar. We’ll see next weekend how well old ways hold up under new hands. One welcome adjustment, at least, is the decision not to cut cellular signals along the parade route this year.

Phones, after all, are hardly the point.

During Sinulog, people are up and about to experience everything from the reverent to the rebellious. The third week of January allows a respectable amount of excess — of time, of noise, of presence. You hear it everywhere: brass bands in unexpected corners, drumlines echoing where there’s usually background music.

There’s an unspoken understanding that for a few days, routine can bend. That people aren’t just customers passing through, but fellow participants in something familiar.

Sinulog still does that best.