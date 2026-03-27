Quibranza: A plate breaks, the room shifts

You don’t expect a plate to break in the middle of the Capitol. Not in that setting. And then it happened.

Cebu Gov. Pam Baricuatro was handed a plate and smashed it on the floor. A few laughs, phones coming out, people turning to each other. It was part of the program, a playful nod to a Greek tradition where breaking plates marks celebration.

The plates themselves were not ceramic. They looked like they were made of plaster, clearly meant for moments like this. Still, it did something to the atmosphere.

A few minutes before that, the evening had opened in a familiar way. Consul General Michael Acebedo Lopez welcomed the guests, followed by Gov. Baricuatro and His Excellency Ambassador Ioannis Pediotis. The occasion marked the National Day of Greece and 76 years of diplomatic relations between Greece and the Philippines. This was the first time the celebration was being held in Cebu, and by extension, in the Visayas and Mindanao.

After the speeches, the evening settled into its own pace. Music came in, and people started moving around more naturally. Conversations stretched a bit longer. The room felt less like a program and more like a gathering.

The food helped. On one side of the hall were Greek dishes, and on the other were Filipino ones. People moved between the two without much thought.

Looking back, the plate smashing did more than the evening. It set the tone and made the whole thing easier to settle into.

There’s a certain point in events like this when things stop feeling formal and start feeling real. You don’t always notice when it happens, but you know it when you’re in it. I bumped into friends, and friends of friends, some I hadn’t seen in a while.

As for Greece and the Philippines, 76 years of friendship is a long time. You don’t try to capture all of it in one evening. You just show up, share the space, and let the rest follow.

Here’s to more.