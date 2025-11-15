Quibranza: A trip to Spain, one bite at a time

DOES time heal all wounds? In the Philippines, perhaps it teaches us to season them. More than three centuries of Spanish rule have become inseparable from who we are — our names, our language, even the way we eat.
Thankfully, the food turned out pretty good. And while history serves as a rear-view mirror to keep us from backing into an entire complex of inferiority, evolution is the engine that drives us toward a new and hopefully better, globally connected future.
The Spain Tourism Board hosted a dinner at Enye by Chele González. It was a simple gathering highlighting why Cebuanos should consider Spain as their next travel destination.
While photos of iconic tourist spots flashed in vivid high-definition, nothing compared to taking a tour of España on a plate. The recently Michelin Guide-recognized Enye — with chef de cuisine Javier Amador at the helm — presented a menu that was, as they say, muy bien.
We started our tasty tour in the West with savory Croquetas de Jamón. The Cebu Lechon Tacos were also appetizing bites. The first course was a show stopping salad: Ensalada de Burrata. The second course brought us South with Salmon Crudo Escabeche, a refreshing take on a Filipino favorite.
The third course carried the intensity of the East — a taste of Valencia through the classic Paella Negra. The fourth and fifth were welcome news for meat lovers: Panceta Crujiente (crispy pork belly and scallops served with prawn and pork jus) and, from the Basque Country in the North, Txuleton (grilled US prime ribeye).
For dessert, we ended with Mango Dessert and Churros, a sweet landing in the heart of Madrid.
The night wrapped up with a renewed appreciation for Spain and all she had to offer as a potential vacation destination for residents from the Queen City of the Philippines.