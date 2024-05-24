Quibranza: ‘Antastic’ experience

The design didn’t scream “brand” and they were built to take a beating. The footbed support was firm with just the right amount of cushion. They were light as well, which overall added to the walking comfort.

I got a few pairs during the recent celebration of the brand at SM Seaside City Cebu on May 12, 2024. It’s the second boutique in Cebu, providing those who live in the south quick access to the brand’s lineup of footwear. I went home with a pair of running shoes and trainers — light and comfy but heavyweights in the looks department.

If you’re looking to get yourself some Anta footwear, regular pairs range from about P4,000 to P6,000. If you’re looking to score some of its more popular signature models (designed in collaboration with sports personalities like Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving), then you could spend somewhere north of P8,000.

The Chinese sports equipment brand, launched in 1991, seems to be getting bigger by the year. It’s no surprise if Anta makes all the right moves to take it to the top of the sporting goods empire.