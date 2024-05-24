Quibranza: ‘Antastic’ experience

In terms of travel, 2023 was wild. I visited a handful of countries (a couple of them twice), and the experience has gifted me with memories that I will cherish for a lifetime.
In the age of social media, I’ve transformed into a traveler who no longer packs as light as a feather. I have slowly learned the ability to tow luggage from cobbled pavements to marbled mall floors, carrying a decent selection of clothing and a few pairs of shoes.
Nothing beats a good pair of sneakers when you’re expected to do a lot of walking (10,000 steps are the bare minimum when you’re checking out theme parks and getting lost in subways). My wife and I agreed that in terms of comfort and functionality, our pairs of Anta sneakers were unbeatable.
The design didn’t scream “brand” and they were built to take a beating. The footbed support was firm with just the right amount of cushion. They were light as well, which overall added to the walking comfort.
I got a few pairs during the recent celebration of the brand at SM Seaside City Cebu on May 12, 2024. It’s the second boutique in Cebu, providing those who live in the south quick access to the brand’s lineup of footwear. I went home with a pair of running shoes and trainers — light and comfy but heavyweights in the looks department.
If you’re looking to get yourself some Anta footwear, regular pairs range from about P4,000 to P6,000. If you’re looking to score some of its more popular signature models (designed in collaboration with sports personalities like Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving), then you could spend somewhere north of P8,000.
The Chinese sports equipment brand, launched in 1991, seems to be getting bigger by the year. It’s no surprise if Anta makes all the right moves to take it to the top of the sporting goods empire.