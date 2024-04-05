Quibranza: BOSS mode: On camels and contemporary confidence

“Who knew Khaki had another cousin? I didn’t until a couple of weeks ago. Well, every day presents a learning opportunity.

So, I owe my recent Connections victory (the online word game by the New York Times) to my recent visit to the opening of the only BOSS boutique in Cebu City. On March 22, Puzzle #287 asked me to group four words related to each other (described as Yellow-Brown shades), and I saw the words Beige, Khaki, Tan, and yes, Camel.