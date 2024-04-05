Quibranza: BOSS mode: On camels and contemporary confidence

“Who knew Khaki had another cousin? I didn’t until a couple of weeks ago. Well, every day presents a learning opportunity.
So, I owe my recent Connections victory (the online word game by the New York Times) to my recent visit to the opening of the only BOSS boutique in Cebu City. On March 22, Puzzle #287 asked me to group four words related to each other (described as Yellow-Brown shades), and I saw the words Beige, Khaki, Tan, and yes, Camel.
It so happens that earlier that same day, guests and media were treated to an exclusive walkthrough of the BOSS Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Its sole store in Cebu is located at The Mall in NUSTAR Resort & Casino. Seeing the current BOSS collection up close felt like walking into my own personal collection, with a dedicated area packed with Blacks, Whites, and yes, Camels.
Apparently, this trinity of muted palettes is the current branding color of BOSS, a brand that went through a bold refresh in 2022. Now the brand hopes that this signature look is something everyone can remember.
The rebrand was kicked off by partnering with global superstars like South Korean actor Lee Minho, Italian tennis player Mateo Berrettini and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, among others. Alongside the brand refresh, BOSS launched its “Be Your Own Boss campaign” — its message about inspiring oneself and embodying confidence in our everyday lives.
Another indicator of the brand’s new look is its contemporary bold logo featuring just the BOSS text. Yes, it’s no longer HUGO BOSS. Generally speaking, the rebrand aims to define two segments: BOSS is aimed at millennials (#BeYourOwnBOSS) and HUGO is targeted for Gen Z consumers (#HUGOYourWay).
“The BOSS Spring/Summer 2024 menswear collection comprises lightweight outerwear in soft shades, including a timeless trench coat styled with smart shirts and suiting; oversized cream blazers and coordinating tailored pants with clean-cut beige waistcoats; and light-camel-toned crew-neck sweaters, paired with sleek, leather sneakers and lace-ups,” stated its official press release.
Of course, the brand is not limited to the three colors mentioned. It has a variety of summer colors like Blues and Greens to complete your summer look. The BOSS polo shirts also come in a variety of colors, notable for their distinct detailing from the collar to the buttons.
All in all, the new collection offers a full wardrobe selection for a 24/7 lifestyle. I am now a proud owner of a BOSS cap which I can now confidently label — in good taste — as Camel in color.