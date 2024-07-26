Quibranza: Breaking bread and memories

***

It doesn’t take a lifestyle writer and editor to know how Pinoy bread and orange juice proves to be a potent snack combo. It made for interesting discussion online, however, when the SunStar Lifestyle team playfully asked Cebuanos in a fun poll what was the best “Filipino Bread.” Some popular names inside the Filipino bread basket include Francis, Everlasting, Ensaymada, Elorde, King Roll, Spanish bread, Pandesal, Choco German bread and Yoyo. Of course, there are more.

We pitted these breads against each other until a champion emerged victorious: Spanish bread (with 968 reactions). Choco German bread was the runner-up (276 reactions).

“We were colonized by the Spanish, not the Germans. Spanish bread FOR THE WIN,” quipped the former SunStar sales and marketing editor in the comments section.

After the children had their fill, they’d make the most of the remaining minutes. If there were eight boys left on the field, that time would be enough for one final game of 4x4 basketball.

And just as the sunrise signals a rooster to give the neighborhood its wake-up call, the setting sun prompts mothers to call out their children’s nicknames. “Come home.”

In the Lord’s Prayer, Jesus used “our daily bread” to symbolize the essential needs and sustenance required for daily living. Those ragamuffins fueled by bread and orange juice would swear how fun those simpler times were indeed. Albeit, they were not necessarily better. They were just different.

For today, it’s bread. For next week, it could be an entire brunch with bubbles. Yet, one is not necessarily better than the other. Our stories all depend on which moments are made available to us, received in grace and kept in gratitude. We all live on borrowed time; writers on borrowed pages.