Quibranza: Bringing SG fare closer to Cebuanos

I’ve been to Singapore a handful of times, all for business. But, like with any trip, I make it a point to sample the local cuisine. The ingredients, the techniques, the plating and the service — they all come together in a symphony of flavors that play out in my mind. The best part? It’s a surefire way to immerse in the culture and be one with the locals.

Of course, when in Singapore, one simply must experience the hawker stalls. Many of these have been around for decades, their craft passed down from one generation to the next. Sadly, some stalls have caught on to the tourist appeal and have hiked up their prices, straying from what was once considered affordable.

Then came July 2016, when Hawker Chan, a humble food stall in Singapore, earned its first Michelin star. It was big news in the culinary world, a Michelin star being an accolade usually reserved for fine dining establishments. Hawker Chan was recognized for its exceptional soy sauce chicken rice and noodles, a dish that quickly became a sensation for its rich flavors, tender chicken and reasonable price. The stall was lauded for maintaining high culinary standards despite its modest setting.

Times have changed, especially for a world recovering from a pandemic. But here’s the good news for Cebuanos: Hawker Chan has finally arrived at SM Seaside City Cebu. Plans are already in motion to open more Hawker Chan outlets in the metropolis in the coming months, with rapid expansion on the horizon.

The Hawker Chan at Seaside is the first branch outside Metro Manila, bringing the total number of stores in the Philippines to 20.

“With these 20 stores, Hawker Chan Philippines has the most locations globally as of today. We’re very happy to be here in Cebu. We all know that Cebu is the ‘Food Capital of the Philippines,’” said Eric T. Dee, the chief operating officer of FooDee Global Concepts, during an exclusive event for media guests and online content creators on Aug. 13, 2024.

“We’re known for our soy chicken, but if you ask me for my favorites, the Hainanese chicken, the Laksa and the Char Kway Teow are at the top of my list,” shared Dee, adding that his wife is Malaysian, and they lived in Malaysia for six years — experience that helps him ensure the authenticity of the flavors. “We know the flavors and make sure that they’re as authentic as can be.”

“I tried the duck combination with the Hainanese chicken and Char Siu,” shared Julius G. Neri Jr., recalling his first dine-in experience at a Hawker Chan in Metro Manila during the same event. “After I tried it, and considering what I paid for it, I told myself, ‘I have to bring this to Cebu.’”

“We’ve been able to adapt the menu to fit the local palate. There are a few items on our menu that are exclusive to the Philippines; many of our set meals cater to what Filipinos are used to,” Dee added.

And for an absolute surprise, try the Buchi for dessert — warm, with a sweet filling that bursts in your mouth, offering a delightful end to a meal steeped in tradition and flavor.