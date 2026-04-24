Quibranza: Cake, courts, repeat

One month. Two pickleball parties.

If that’s not a decent sample size of the sport’s rise, then Peter probably has a better shot at walking on water for an hour.

Bible references aside, pickleball is clearly having a moment. What started as casual open play has grown into something more social, more communal, and in some cases, more celebratory.

In April alone, I found myself attending two pickleball-themed birthday parties in Cebu. And if time and logistics cooperate, I might just throw one myself next month.

The first was for Ivee Khe.

We met through a pickleball group, the usual story these days. A few games here and there turned into regular sessions once or twice a month. For her birthday, she reserved multiple courts and set up food and beverage stations that kept everyone moving between rallies and refreshments.

Music was playing, but the volleys were louder.

It didn’t feel like a typical party. It felt like open play, just with cake somewhere in the background.

Thank you, Ivee, for having us. Road to 5.0.

***

A few days later, my wife, Febe, hosted her own version.

Three hours of play with close friends and family. The theme was simple: “Dinks and Donuts.”

For the uninitiated, a dink is a soft shot that barely clears the net and forces your opponent to come forward. It’s a small move, but in the right hands, it can control an entire rally.

The donuts need no explanation.

We started with a few drills using a ball machine, just enough to get everyone loose. Then came a mini tournament, complete with recorded wins, losses and point differentials.

Competitive enough to matter. Relaxed enough to still laugh about it.

By sunset, the paddles were down and we shifted to dinner. A Japanese spread to cap off the day, equal parts recovery and reward.

Happy birthday, Febe. Here’s to more years of play and prosperity.

***

What stands out is how easily pickleball fits into moments like these.

It doesn’t demand too much. You don’t need years of experience to join. You just show up, pick up a paddle and find your rhythm somewhere between the first serve and the last point. And now, apparently, between birthday candles as well.

What a game.