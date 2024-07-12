Quibranza: Cebu-based architects, designers preview classic, modern furniture

I found myself in the company of Cebu’s select interior designers, decorators and architects on April 25, 2024, when American home furnishing retailers hosted a special dinner in Cebu City.

SunStar Best of Cebu-recognized restaurant The Pig & Palm served a four-course dinner fitting the occasion: Pumpkin Soup, Gin-Cured Salmon (confit tomato, radish, mustard emulsion), Confit Pork Belly (apple caramel, mashed potato, broccoli) and Chocolate Marquise for dessert.

While those present delighted in the food and company, we were also re-introduced to William-Sonoma Inc. Philippines’ heritage brands by merchandise group manager Regina Bonoan.

In a more in-depth walkthrough of what these brands offered, senior design specialist Kingston Tan took the time to talk about the quality craftsmanship, unique offerings and, more importantly, their commitment to sustainable practices. The night was also an opportunity to highlight the benefits of the Designers’ Circle Rewards Program among Cebu-based interior decorators and architects.

The event served as a timely reminder of the tons of options available for new (or renovating) homeowners who are going for that fresh look. For those present during the night, it wasn’t just up to imagination — a 2-bedroom showroom in the tower featured the brands’ mix of classic pieces and modern furnishings. In the children’s bedroom? A glad mix of wonder and whimsy.