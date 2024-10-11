Quibranza: Cebu in a day? Feasting on history, culture and flavor

If you only have one day to show off Cebu City to your friends or family who are visiting the Queen City of the Philippines for the first time, you’ve got to make it count. And no, this isn’t about rushing — it’s about picking out the must-sees and must-eats that will leave your guests asking, “When’s our next trip?”

Start the day with a visit to the Basilica del Sto. Niño. It’s Cebu’s sacred heart — where centuries of faith meet in prayer, candles and the light rustle of history. A short stroll later, you’re at Fort San Pedro, where the stone walls almost seem to whisper the tales of old Cebu. If they ask why it’s triangular, go ahead and sound like an expert — two sides of the fort face the sea, while the third side faces the land, where its main entrance is found.