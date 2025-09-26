Quibranza: Cebu Press Freedom 2025 fun

***

Next came the dinner for the hardworking scribes of the daily grind: the Cebu Federation of Beat Journalists (CFBJ). This annual fellowship at the classic Cebu Parklane International Hotel is always special. This year, no less than Cebu Gov. Pam Baricuatro dropped by for a short but special message.

It’s where the real stories are swapped — not the ones written, but the ones from the field. It’s a night to toast daily deadlines and celebrate the scoop. The CFBJ gathering reminds us we’re a community first, competitors second. Parklane provided the perfect feast. Thanks to Islands Souvenirs for sponsoring the official CFBJ shirt for this year.

***

Press Freedom Week also honors the segments that sustain us — the lifestyle and business writers. We held a timely luncheon with Selrahco PR at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

This gathering allows PR practitioners and writers to share insights and strengthen that vital professional bridge. But it wasn’t really a working lunch per se, but more of a chill session, most welcome, as we headed into the fourth quarter.

***

All the debate, pageantry, and networking lead to one final destination: the Closing Fellowship. We cap off the celebration Saturday night, Sept. 27, at the elegant Seda Ayala Center Cebu.

This traditional night marks the grand culmination, where the full Cebu media converge. After a week of serious forums, the night transforms into a highly anticipated “press night out.”

The Beat Skit Competition is always a highlight, but the raffles will surely bring the house down.

***

Press Freedom Week is a vital checkpoint where we pause to celebrate the victories, acknowledge the challenges and re-commit to the craft we love. It shows the world that Cebu’s media is vibrant, professional and united.