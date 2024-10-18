Quibranza: Celebrating press freedom

Cebu Press Freedom Week 2024 kicked off with a thoughtful gathering at Robinsons Galleria, where Fr. Ritche Salgado led the opening fellowship with a Holy Mass.

Tuesday, however, brought a lighter, more relaxed atmosphere. Over at Café Summit, Selrahco PR hosted a lunch for Cebu’s lifestyle columnists and business writers. Thanks to Charles Lim, president of Selrahco PR, for hosting the lunch. Thanks, too, to Belle Lumapas, public relations and marketing manager of Belmont Hotel Mactan Cebu; Melanie Arceo, general manager of Summit Galleria Hotel Cebu; Maya Gomez, public relations and marketing manager of Savoy Hotel Mactan Cebu.