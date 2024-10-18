Cebu

Quibranza: Celebrating press freedom

Good Taste
Quibranza: Celebrating press freedom
WINNERS. Left photo shows Ms. Cebu Press Freedom 2023 Jewil Tabiolo of SunStar Cebu, present during the “Mr. and Ms. Cebu Press Freedom 2024” competition at Axis Bar in Nustar Resort & Casino. Top photo shows this year’s candidates: MyTV Cebu’s Queenie Joligon was crowned Ms. Cebu Press Freedom 2024 and KBP’s Remart Pogoy took home the title of Mr. Cebu Press Freedom 2024. SunStar Cebu’s reporters John Paul Ryan Seblos and Claudine Flores were proclaimed second runner-up and third runner-up, respectively. The Freeman’s Andrew Ortoño and KBP’s Elicha Joy Janaban placed as first runners-up; Iris Hazel Mascardo from The Freeman placed second runner-up; and MyTV’s Alvin Buzon placed third runner-up.
Published on

Cebu Press Freedom Week 2024 kicked off with a thoughtful gathering at Robinsons Galleria, where Fr. Ritche Salgado led the opening fellowship with a Holy Mass.

Tuesday, however, brought a lighter, more relaxed atmosphere. Over at Café Summit, Selrahco PR hosted a lunch for Cebu’s lifestyle columnists and business writers. Thanks to Charles Lim, president of Selrahco PR, for hosting the lunch. Thanks, too, to Belle Lumapas, public relations and marketing manager of Belmont Hotel Mactan Cebu; Melanie Arceo, general manager of Summit Galleria Hotel Cebu; Maya Gomez, public relations and marketing manager of Savoy Hotel Mactan Cebu.

LUNCH. Selrahco PR hosted a lunch for Cebu’s lifestyle columnists and business writers at Café Summit. Top photo shows hosts with media guests. Above photo shows, from left, Belle Lumapas, public relations and marketing manager of Belmont Hotel Mactan Cebu; Melanie Arceo, general manager of Summit Galleria Hotel Cebu; Charles Lim, president of Selrahco PR; and Maya Gomez, public relations and marketing manager of Savoy Hotel Mactan Cebu.
LUNCH. Selrahco PR hosted a lunch for Cebu’s lifestyle columnists and business writers at Café Summit. Top photo shows hosts with media guests. Above photo shows, from left, Belle Lumapas, public relations and marketing manager of Belmont Hotel Mactan Cebu; Melanie Arceo, general manager of Summit Galleria Hotel Cebu; Charles Lim, president of Selrahco PR; and Maya Gomez, public relations and marketing manager of Savoy Hotel Mactan Cebu.
LUNCH. Selrahco PR hosted a lunch for Cebu’s lifestyle columnists and business writers at Café Summit. Top photo shows hosts with media guests. Above photo shows, from left, Belle Lumapas, public relations and marketing manager of Belmont Hotel Mactan Cebu; Melanie Arceo, general manager of Summit Galleria Hotel Cebu; Charles Lim, president of Selrahco PR; and Maya Gomez, public relations and marketing manager of Savoy Hotel Mactan Cebu.
LUNCH. Selrahco PR hosted a lunch for Cebu’s lifestyle columnists and business writers at Café Summit. Top photo shows hosts with media guests. Above photo shows, from left, Belle Lumapas, public relations and marketing manager of Belmont Hotel Mactan Cebu; Melanie Arceo, general manager of Summit Galleria Hotel Cebu; Charles Lim, president of Selrahco PR; and Maya Gomez, public relations and marketing manager of Savoy Hotel Mactan Cebu.

Thursday night brought the much-anticipated “Mr. and Ms. Cebu Press Freedom 2024” competition, held at Axis Bar in Nustar Resort & Casino. Congratulations went to MyTV Cebu’s Queenie Joligon, who was crowned Ms. Cebu Press Freedom 2024, and KBP’s Remart Pogoy, who took home the title of Mr. Cebu Press Freedom 2024. The Freeman’s Andrew Matthew Ortoño won first runner-up, while Iris Hazel Mascardo placed second runner-up. The event was a perfect reminder that while we work hard, we can also have a lot of fun together. Last year’s Mr. and Ms. Cebu Press Freedom — Christian Gerard Jamora of CDN Digital and Jewil Tabiolo of SunStar Cebu — were also present to turn over their crowns.

COMMITMENT. Gino Borromeo, head of brand reputation and management of Ayala Corp., presented its “Always, Ayala” message to Cebu media during the 32nd Cebu Press Freedom Week Closing Program held at Seda Hotel Ayala Center Cebu.
COMMITMENT. Gino Borromeo, head of brand reputation and management of Ayala Corp., presented its “Always, Ayala” message to Cebu media during the 32nd Cebu Press Freedom Week Closing Program held at Seda Hotel Ayala Center Cebu.

On Sept. 21, SunStar Cebu hosted the “Reaching Out to Future Journalists” program to honor young journalists’ commitment to journalism. This was held at Don Carlos Gothong Memorial National High School. The program also saw SunStar’s editors, reporters and photographers reaffirm their commitment to their Code of Standards and Ethics.

The week came to a close on Saturday night with a lively program at Seda Hotel Ayala Center Cebu. Journalists, editors and media staff gathered for the 32nd Cebu Press Freedom Week Closing Program. Also in attendance were top executives from Globe and the Ayala Group. The night featured a group musical and comical skit competition between different beat organizations under the Cebu Federation of Beat Journalists.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph