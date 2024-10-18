Quibranza: Celebrating press freedom

Cebu Press Freedom Week 2024 kicked off with a thoughtful gathering at Robinsons Galleria, where Fr. Ritche Salgado led the opening fellowship with a Holy Mass.
Tuesday, however, brought a lighter, more relaxed atmosphere. Over at Café Summit, Selrahco PR hosted a lunch for Cebu’s lifestyle columnists and business writers. Thanks to Charles Lim, president of Selrahco PR, for hosting the lunch. Thanks, too, to Belle Lumapas, public relations and marketing manager of Belmont Hotel Mactan Cebu; Melanie Arceo, general manager of Summit Galleria Hotel Cebu; Maya Gomez, public relations and marketing manager of Savoy Hotel Mactan Cebu.
Thursday night brought the much-anticipated “Mr. and Ms. Cebu Press Freedom 2024” competition, held at Axis Bar in Nustar Resort & Casino. Congratulations went to MyTV Cebu’s Queenie Joligon, who was crowned Ms. Cebu Press Freedom 2024, and KBP’s Remart Pogoy, who took home the title of Mr. Cebu Press Freedom 2024. The Freeman’s Andrew Matthew Ortoño won first runner-up, while Iris Hazel Mascardo placed second runner-up. The event was a perfect reminder that while we work hard, we can also have a lot of fun together. Last year’s Mr. and Ms. Cebu Press Freedom — Christian Gerard Jamora of CDN Digital and Jewil Tabiolo of SunStar Cebu — were also present to turn over their crowns.
On Sept. 21, SunStar Cebu hosted the “Reaching Out to Future Journalists” program to honor young journalists’ commitment to journalism. This was held at Don Carlos Gothong Memorial National High School. The program also saw SunStar’s editors, reporters and photographers reaffirm their commitment to their Code of Standards and Ethics.
The week came to a close on Saturday night with a lively program at Seda Hotel Ayala Center Cebu. Journalists, editors and media staff gathered for the 32nd Cebu Press Freedom Week Closing Program. Also in attendance were top executives from Globe and the Ayala Group. The night featured a group musical and comical skit competition between different beat organizations under the Cebu Federation of Beat Journalists.