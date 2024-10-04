Quibranza: Chef on how luxury hotel executes filling, tasteful buffets

The answer was right in front of guests — yet sometimes, even the obvious can be overlooked when lost in the vastness of space.
When asked how he came up with the inspiration to name the sampling menu after celestial and natural themes — Stella, Aurora, Celeste and Luna — chef Martin Rebolledo quickly credited the entire team behind the Culinary Showcase. However, he also offered a simple, practical reason for the names.
“Well, NUSTAR,” he said.
As part of the grand “Beloved” bridal and celebrations fair at NUSTAR Resort Cebu, held from Sept. 22 to 24, 2024, the Culinary Showcase provided a flavorful interlude to the event’s lineup. Held on Day 2, the showcase featured the culinary expertise of executive chef Martin Rebolledo and executive pastry chef Rolando Macatangay. Both presented wedding and celebration-inspired dishes, highlighting how gourmet food can elevate any special occasion.
Stella offered a sampling of international-inspired cuisine. The menu included Malaysian beef rendang, barbecued pork spareribs with grilled corn, baked salmon Florentine, stir-fried vegetables with mushrooms, potato galette, seafood pesto pasta with shaved parmesan and rice pilaf.
Aurora was the resort’s take on Western favorites. Dishes included braised beef in burgundy sauce, herb-rubbed chicken with lemon citrus and thyme, seafood medley with mushroom ragout, puttanesca with caper olives and anchovies, gratinated broccoli, ratatouille and rice pilaf.
Celeste showcased Chinese, Thai and Indian culinary offerings. The selection featured wok-fried beef with peppercorn sauce, Thai green chicken curry, lamb rogan josh, deep-fried mahi-mahi with sweet mango chili sauce, stir-fried Asian greens with oyster garlic sauce, E-fu noodles with assorted mushrooms and fragrant Thai jasmine rice.
Luna presented flavors closest to home, highlighting fine Filipino culinary heritage. The menu included beef kare-kare with peanut sauce, pork mechado, sarsiadong tamigue, chicken inasal with native sauce, ginataang sitaw and kalabasa with shrimp, seafood canton bihon guisado and steamed pandan rice.
Chef Martin clarified that, during special events at NUSTAR, food is served plated; however, the buffet line remains a popular option.
“A lot of clients or guests prefer buffet because they don’t want the idea of having it plated,” the chef explained, agreeing with the overall public sentiment that plated meals may feel more restrictive. “But actually, it’s not. It depends on how you host your party or your event. Whichever way you want it, we’ll give you the best.”
Do buffet lines break away from the idea of luxury dining? Chef Martin shared his approach to blending luxury with large group dining.
“I’ve noticed in many buffets that certain dishes can look messy. As a chef, I’d love to try most dishes, but if you’re in a gathering where everyone’s dressed up, it can be intimidating to have a plateful of food.”
Chef Martin explains his strategy of ensuring guests enjoy their meals without feeling overwhelmed, even when visiting food stations multiple times. “We aim to present everything nicely, trimmed to portions where you’re plating your own food.”
Perhaps Chef Martin’s philosophy is shaped by his two decades of experience in the industry. Coming from a family of pastry chefs, he is a third-generation expert. “Pastry is not easy. It’s all about measurements, practice and precision. It’s good to have that foundation,” he added.