Quibranza: Chef on how luxury hotel executes filling, tasteful buffets

Luna presented flavors closest to home, highlighting fine Filipino culinary heritage. The menu included beef kare-kare with peanut sauce, pork mechado, sarsiadong tamigue, chicken inasal with native sauce, ginataang sitaw and kalabasa with shrimp, seafood canton bihon guisado and steamed pandan rice.

Chef Martin clarified that, during special events at NUSTAR, food is served plated; however, the buffet line remains a popular option.

“A lot of clients or guests prefer buffet because they don’t want the idea of having it plated,” the chef explained, agreeing with the overall public sentiment that plated meals may feel more restrictive. “But actually, it’s not. It depends on how you host your party or your event. Whichever way you want it, we’ll give you the best.”

Do buffet lines break away from the idea of luxury dining? Chef Martin shared his approach to blending luxury with large group dining.

“I’ve noticed in many buffets that certain dishes can look messy. As a chef, I’d love to try most dishes, but if you’re in a gathering where everyone’s dressed up, it can be intimidating to have a plateful of food.”

Chef Martin explains his strategy of ensuring guests enjoy their meals without feeling overwhelmed, even when visiting food stations multiple times. “We aim to present everything nicely, trimmed to portions where you’re plating your own food.”

Perhaps Chef Martin’s philosophy is shaped by his two decades of experience in the industry. Coming from a family of pastry chefs, he is a third-generation expert. “Pastry is not easy. It’s all about measurements, practice and precision. It’s good to have that foundation,” he added.