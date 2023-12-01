Quibranza: Chilling at Candyland

In the midst of a flurry of holiday events that kicked off in November, I found myself in the middle of joy, flavor and peace — as Seda Central Bloc located in Cebu IT Park celebrated its Christmas Tree Lighting event with the theme “Candyland.”

We gathered at the lobby one Thursday night and witnessed the tree lighting, complete with the countdown and a wonderful musical performance by the talented themed entertainment providers, Dreamcatchers Live. The hybrid hotel (Seda Central Bloc also offers a combination of hotel rooms, suites and serviced apartments) also transformed its space into a mesmerizing, pastel candy-themed wonderland that made for fun pictures by the tree.

Dinner time! We were off to the hotel’s Sinamay room where a carol of bells greeted us, courtesy of the Sisters of Mary Boystown Handbell Ringers. After some speeches and presentations, the Yuletide Buffet was open. I had my fill of some of the hotel’s best-sellers and went for seconds and thirds as I found myself constantly navigating through the tables and chairs toward the carving station. What was served? The delicious Seda Christmas ham, generously glazed with pure Palawan honey, and the hotel’s signature Crispy Lechon de Cebu.

Seda Central Bloc also displayed some of its pastries, hampers and grazing boxes — including its “Sweet Grazing Box” filled with colorful and sweet treats (doughnuts, cookies, ube cheesecake, among others). Its upcoming special events (Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day) and Holiday Room Packages also came into focus.

Hotel general manager Ron Manalang marked the event with a talk on gratitude while sharing more about the hotel’s efforts in contributing to worthy causes through its integrated community outreach program. Some of its beneficiaries include the Sisters of Mercy Boystown and Smile Train. In line with the spirit of gratitude, the hotel raffled some prizes off for the guests in attendance as well.

Reminding myself of the theme, I removed myself from the carving station and checked the desserts. I mustered the courage to try the Candy Blue-colored Coffee Jelly (a first for me). A pleasant surprise, ending the night on a sweet note.