Quibranza: Christmas traditions

Dec. 3 saw Cebu media at Seda Ayala Center Cebu for a relaxed lunch. I was fortunate to be seated beside high-level executives, where we discussed more about the upcoming third Ayala Mall in Cebu. This one is positioned to be the first-of-its-kind in the country: a “recreational mall.” More details will be shared in the future.

On Dec. 9, OneRoot Hospitality — represented by its sales and marketing executives led by Barbie Patiño Burchards, group marketing manager; Jude Pangan, sales and distributions head; and Angela Emphasis, director of sales and marketing for Diamond Suites — dropped by SunStar Cebu for a heartfelt Christmas greeting. We gave them a short tour of headquarters and discussed potential partnerships, among other topics.

By lunchtime, I was off to another function, where another cherished tradition continued: the annual Christmas lunch with ABS-CBN vice president for Integrated Corporate Communications Kane Choa and Justin Irons. Members of the Cebu Entertainment Group gathered at Feria in Radisson Blu Cebu, where the relaxed setting made it easy to catch up, exchange stories and reflect on the year’s milestones together.