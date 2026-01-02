Quibranza: Couple goal

For one day on this football field, this match had both parties winning.

On Dec. 19, 2025, footballer Daniel Gadia and English teacher Cherry Fernandez were married.

Gadia was part of the club’s core lineup, deep into training. Fernandez, on the other hand, was splitting her time as a part-time English teacher, helping foreign coaches and players find their footing off the pitch. That was where they first crossed paths.

The conversations were small at first. The kind that happens between drills and work hours. Easy to miss. Easy to extend. Most of what they talked about was practical. Life as a professional athlete away from home. Being based in Cebu while your roots are somewhere else. Time had to be planned, not assumed.

As the relationship grew, so did the adjustments. Preseason blocks. Match days. Recovery days. Discipline and flexibility stopped being training ideas and became daily ones.

They exchanged vows at a Cebu church, surrounded by people who had seen the quieter parts of the story long before the ceremony. Then they did something very on brand for their story. They held the reception on the pitch itself. A regulation football field, markings and all. No match, no referee. For once, nobody was keeping score.

Dinner was served where drills usually happen. Speeches replaced screaming. Applause from loved ones, not the pressure of a home crowd.

This is Cebu for you. Work, sport and personal life overlap. Every now and then, they end up on the same field.