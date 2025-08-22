Quibranza: Culinary storytelling

There’s a certain rhythm to a well-curated dinner—one that builds anticipation with each course, layering flavors the way a composer does notes until the final movement reaches its crescendo. Such was the case at the UNO Restaurant in the Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino, where executive chef June Rhoses Alviola Fernandez orchestrated an evening that was equal parts feast and showcase.

The curtain rose with Munola, a warm, comforting opening that brought together wild forest mushrooms and chicken tortellini, kissed with truffle oil. Earthy yet refined, it was the kind of starter that immediately set the tone for the night: familiar ingredients elevated with finesse.

The second act arrived vibrant and bright—the Tropical Salad. Grilled chicken, crisp turnips, green mango and pineapple mingled with cucumber, tomatoes and mesclun greens, all tied together with a balsamic vinaigrette.

Then came a dish that tugged at the local palate: Salmon Paksiw. Delicate salmon steeped in kinupusan, accompanied by eggplant and beans, evoked homegrown flavors but dressed for the occasion. A nod to tradition, yes, but with the precision and polish of fine dining.

A palate cleanser followed—though calling it a mere “cleanser” would be an understatement. The Sorbet, made of dragon fruit, calamansi and lemongrass, crowned with leche flan, was both playful and indulgent.

The heart of the meal arrived with Humba de Ronda. Pork belly bathed in humba sauce, paired with fermented adlai, cured egg yolk and garlic aioli — this was slow-braised richness at its peak.

Dessert came in a duo. First, the Tableya Bittersweet Chocolate Cake, its richness balanced with mango coulis and a scoop of vanilla ice cream—a pairing that felt both tropical and timeless. Then, the Tableya Crème Brûlée, its cacao custard topped with caramelized muscovado and a coconut-cinnamon mousse.

But beyond the artistry of each dish, the dinner served a greater purpose. Under the direction of Chef Fernandez, the hotel announced that it could also curate dining experiences of this caliber not only within its restaurants but also for events beyond its walls.