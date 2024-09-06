Quibranza: Experiencing mastery

Whisky enthusiasts in Cebu gathered for the highly anticipated The Macallan Harmony Collection Masterclass held on Aug. 23, 2024 in Huangdi located on the second floor of NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

Led by Hans Eckstein, distinguished brand ambassador of the premium Scottish whisky brand in the Philippines, the Masterclass offered an in-depth exploration of the brand’s Harmony Collection, featuring the Rich Cacao, Intense Arabica and Amber Meadow expressions.

“Inspired by our deep-rooted connection to nature for nearly 200 years, the Harmony Collection is a limited annual release series that explores our future packaging journey. Each release unveils distinctive and innovative packaging that seeks to bring new life to organic by-products which have ended their usual course. It fuses innovative techniques with materials from the natural world at the end of their life to see them reborn with a renewed purpose,” described the brand on its website.

Eckstein showcased his expertise and ability to bring the brand’s rich heritage to life, guiding guests through the Macallan’s “Six Pillars,” the foundation upon which the brand has built its legacy. These pillars — The Macallan Estate, Curiously Small Stills, Exceptional Oak Casks, Sherry Seasoned, Natural Color and Mastery — are key to understanding the brand’s status as a leader in the world of Scotch whisky. It’s a tradition inspired by nature and enjoyed responsibly by connoisseurs the world over.

After the masterclass, guests were treated to dinner featuring NUSTAR’s excellent culinary offerings, starting with an Amuse Bouche featuring a Bacalao Trio of brandade, floss and flakes. The Entrée, a delicate pigeon paired with pickled blackberries, red beet sorrel and sweet potato gnocchi, followed. Dessert concluded the meal with structures of ruby chocolate, a fitting end to the journey.

The evening also held special significance as it marked the first time that the Harmony Collection was featured in a Masterclass in the Philippines — a milestone for Cebu’s whisky aficionados. It was also a great opportunity to experience a brand that has made history: The Macallan set a world record in 2019 when a bottle of its 1926 Fine and Rare Collection sold for $1.9 million, the highest price ever paid for a bottle of whisky. This record was shattered in November 2023 when another bottle of the same vintage sold for an astounding $2.7 million at Sotheby’s.

The Masterclass reinforced why the Macallan remains a revered name in the world of Scotch whisky, offering an experience that was as enriching as it was enjoyable.