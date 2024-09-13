Quibranza: Exploring coffee varieties: A simple guide for every taste

Sept. 29 marks National Coffee Day. While many people are devoted fans of the beverage, some have yet to experience the satisfaction of enjoying a cup or two.

To help guide those new to coffee, here’s a simple overview of different types commonly found on café menus, making it easier to choose your next order.

Espresso

Strong and straightforward, espresso is made by forcing hot water through finely ground coffee under pressure. No cream or sugar — just pure coffee. It’s not the best option for beginners, but every coffee enthusiast eventually comes to appreciate it.

Americano

A classic, the Americano is created by adding hot water to a shot of espresso. It’s widely believed that this blend was first crafted by American soldiers during World War II.

Latte

Smooth and creamy, a latte is made by mixing espresso with steamed milk. The preparation involves some skill, but it generally results in a frothy, easy-to-drink coffee.

Flat white

This coffee involves pouring creamy, steamed milk (without foam) over a shot of espresso, giving it a smooth texture.

Long black

Similar to an Americano but made in reverse order, a Long Black is created by first pouring hot water into a cup, followed by two shots of espresso. It’s slightly more intense than an Americano and has a layer of foam on top.

Cappuccino

With three distinct layers, a cappuccino consists of a shot of espresso, steamed milk, and a topping of frothy milk. Often, it’s sprinkled with chocolate or cinnamon powder.

Macchiato

This drink is a shot of espresso with a small amount of foamed milk, offering a stronger flavor than a cappuccino.

Mochaccino

For chocolate lovers, a mochaccino blends a latte with chocolate powder. It’s a popular choice for those who enjoy a sweeter coffee experience.

Filter coffee

Less intense than espresso but with more depth than an Americano, filter coffee is made by steeping ground beans in hot (or cold) water and then filtering them out. It can be enjoyed black or with milk.