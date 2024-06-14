Quibranza: Father’s Day shopping with a Danish twist

It was quite a busy Danish kind of Thursday, June 13, 2024, at SM Seaside City Cebu and SM City Cebu. Besides the crowds gathered for graduation parties, two new shopping attractions launched that day. Timely, too, as Father’s Day was just a few days away. Danish? Read on to learn how it was so.

Super fun items

Flying Tiger Copenhagen, the Danish variety store chain known for its quirky and affordable products, opened its first Cebu branch at SM Seaside. This marks the store’s first expansion outside Metro Manila.

With Father’s Day around the corner, toys and gadgets are appealing gift options. Some items are sized appropriately for desks, such as a tabletop basketball shooting game. Additionally, there are various quirky office supplies that might interest shoppers.

Located on the Upper Ground Floor of the Mountain Wing, the store offers a variety of items, including home decor, kitchen essentials, party supplies, toys and gadgets.

Fresh new look

As a way to celebrate its newly renovated space, The Watch Store at SM City Cebu — on the same day — introduced its trade-in an ongoing event until June 17. The event invites watch enthusiasts to exchange their pre-owned watches for discounts on new Swiss timepieces.

The store houses known brands like Tissot, Citizen and Bering. The first brand is Swiss. The second one is Japanese. Interestingly, Bering — the third brand mentioned — is a Danish watch brand known for combining sleek clean lines with durability and elegance, showcasing the range of Scandinavian design and craftsmanship.

All in all, the day’s events provided a glimpse of the shopping options available for a simple day out with dad. With Father’s Day this Sunday, June 16, picking out playful gadgets or discovering sleek new accessories could be a great way to celebrate and enjoy time together.