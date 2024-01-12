Quibranza: Favorite donut picks from notable donut brands

Most of my high school mornings consisted of a fructose fueled diet: a small glass of Coke and one Choco Butternut donut. I studied in an all-boys school where shop work and sports would help me burn the sugar during the day. But yes, eventually my vices caught up with me and I suffered a sharp pain in the stomach which would lead me to quitting soda.

As this article suggests, I’ve pretty much remained supportive of donuts through the years.

Here are my top personal picks per donut brand notably present here in Cebu City:

Dunkin’

Surprise, surprise. While I did get hooked on Choco Butternut, I would consider Boston Kreme the top tier selection. My mother was the one who introduced this flavor to me and I didn’t even think it was possible that you could get Chocolate and Bavarian in one donut.

My wife also didn’t know about Boston Kreme until I introduced it to her as well. Now, we try to get one each when we pass by Dunkin’ — but we usually just share the one that’s left. It’s either a best-seller or produced in low quantities. Pair the Boston Kreme with its signature brew and you’re in donut heaven.

Krispy Kreme