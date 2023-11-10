Quibranza: Finally, a Filipino restaurant

I’ve started off with exaggeration. Of course, there are plenty of Filipino restaurants in Cebu. In fact, because of the number of Pinoy restaurants in town, there are times one takes a step back to see if the place is indeed all-in serving quality Filipino cuisine or merely a cash grab; a default stop where the trinity of deep fried pork, hot soup and white rice remains very attractive among the hurried and hungry.

Enter Bayanihan Native Cuisine. I read the invite and my photographic memory started to develop — I just couldn’t get the final picture as to where I’ve seen it but the place does sound very familiar. As a commuter frequenting Ayala Center Cebu, I was reminded of its signage placed in between the jeepney terminal and a commercial building — you could see it when you’re standing by the entrance of the mall where H&M is located.

Truth be told, if not for the invite, I would have not considered trying out a restaurant across a mall that actually carried plenty more options. But I guess, that’s the beauty of this job; discovering, learning and then sharing with others the good news.

Walk into the restaurant and immediately take in the spacious layout where tables and chairs are decently spaced apart. The place pushes for a contemporary design while remaining faithful to tradition, with its use of Capiz shell, rattan and bamboo. It’s usually this kind of juxtaposition that often results in a premium payoff.

We gathered for lunch and were served a Filipino feast. We had to navigate through approximately over 20 dishes, and I say navigate, because these dishes duly represented the three regions of the Philippines.

For instance, those from Luzon will be glad to know that the restaurant serves Bet na Pakbet (mixed vegetables with bagoong shrimp paste) and the favorite Sisig Kapampangan. Native Visayans will love the idea of feasting on Scallops sa Sugbo (its take on baked scallops), Bacolod Chicken Inasal and Chicken Binakol sa Aklan. Our brothers and sisters from Mindanao will definitely be reminded of home with the restaurant’s take on Pyanggang Chicken (braised chicken in coconut milk and turmeric, coated with burnt coconut paste) and Kalderobo — the hearty combination of kaldereta and adobo.

Lunch reminded me of my past travels having been to beautiful cities like Vigan, Tarlac, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos and Davao. To have all these options in a single menu is a treat. Finally, here’s a quality take on popular food items spanning Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao. Of course, its three function rooms are aptly named after the regions as well. Combining the three, the entire space can accommodate up to 40 people.

Personally, I consider Filipino cuisine, in its entirety, to be among the best in the world. It embodies indulgence with restraint, focuses on serving a wide range of flavors and offers an inexpensive luxury. Once again, it’s a reminder that juxtaposition often precedes some of life’s sweetest things.

Find Bayanihan Native Cuisine on the ground floor of FLB Corporate Center on Archbishop Reyes Ave., Cebu Business Park, Cebu City. Parking spaces are available on the second floor of the building.