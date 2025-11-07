Quibranza: Focus, flight, fun and food

On Oct. 20, 2025, Dr. Christine Fernandez held an intimate celebration for her new clinic located at the lifestyle arcade of Bonifacio District, Cebu City.

“We go beyond basic vision testing. Our approach is rooted in comprehensive clinical optometry. Every patient undergoes a full, personalized eye health assessment that considers not just their eyesight, but their overall visual function and lifestyle.”

The night saw long-time patients, supportive colleagues and friends from the medical and lifestyle community in attendance. Local entrepreneurs, healthcare professionals and influencers who are strong advocates of eye health were present as well.

***

On Oct. 24, Cebu Pacific hosted a lunch for key media people and online content creators to share updates on its Cebu hub expansion. Some of the numbers presented, based on a comparison from January to October 2024, included but were not limited to the following: A seven percent increase in seats offered; a 10 percent increase in passengers; and a four percent increase in flights operated.

More importantly for the Cebuano public, the company reiterated its five new destinations from the Cebu hub: local destinations Masbate and San Vicente; and international destinations Bangkok, Osaka and Ho Chi Minh. The biggest news of all is that the airline now has direct flights to El Nido daily.

***

Later that day, Cebu-based singer-songwriter Datu (Joshua Glenn Solano) also celebrated the launch of his music video for the single “Crowded Places” in a Cebu City café. It was an intimate gathering that saw friends, colleagues and musical contemporaries in attendance.

“I wrote ‘Crowded Places’ in isolation, hoping it makes someone out there feel a little less alone,” wrote the artist in an online post. “It’s about finding quiet in the noise and connection in moments that feel empty. My hope is that it connects with you as much as it does with me.”

The official music video for “Crowded Places” by Datu is now on YouTube.

***

On Oct. 24 and 25, Seda Central Bloc Cebu hosted The Bloc Collective: A Lokal Pop-Up. Now on its second run, the weekend fair gives makers a platform where creativity and collaboration power a marketplace, hangout spot and creative playground. The pop-up featured both upcoming and notable brands in the local food and lifestyle scene, including The Coffee Mobile, Makalipie and the newly Michelin Guide–recognized Abli.

Live musical performances also entertained Cebuanos: Anton & Glynis and Dane Smith on Friday night and Soundmerge and The Qings on Saturday night.