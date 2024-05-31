Quibranza: From Rome to Cebu

Wurtzbach-Jauncey, a Bulgari Friend of the House, joined notable figures including Joseph Muñoz, Bulgari Philippines commercial director; Jeffrey Hang, Bulgari South Asian operations regional marketing director; Allan Teo, NUSTAR Resort & Casino chief operating officer; and May Adolfo, NUSTAR mall director, for the ribbon-cutting ceremony held on the same day.

The Bulgari boutique at NUSTAR Cebu is the third in the country — the first outside Metro Manila.