Quibranza: From Rome to Cebu
“It’s good luck to work on your birthday,” Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach-Jauncey told me on May 10, when we both met at the launch of the new Bulgari boutique at The Mall, NUSTAR Hotel and Casino. “I’ll take it,” I told her, before recreating a photograph I had taken with her during her reign back in 2016.
Wurtzbach-Jauncey, a Bulgari Friend of the House, joined notable figures including Joseph Muñoz, Bulgari Philippines commercial director; Jeffrey Hang, Bulgari South Asian operations regional marketing director; Allan Teo, NUSTAR Resort & Casino chief operating officer; and May Adolfo, NUSTAR mall director, for the ribbon-cutting ceremony held on the same day.
The Bulgari boutique at NUSTAR Cebu is the third in the country — the first outside Metro Manila.
Bulgari, founded in Rome in 1884, is an Italian luxury brand renowned for its high-end jewelry, watches, fragrances, accessories and leather goods. “We’re harnessing the jewels of nature. Whether they’re diamonds, rubies, sapphires or emeralds, these are gifts of the Earth,” said Hang. “We are the quintessential Italian jeweler.“
The brand is celebrated for its bold and vibrant jewelry designs, precision-engineered timepieces, and sophisticated fragrances. The Bulgari boutique at NUSTAR features a new concept by renowned architect Peter Marino. Marino is known for his work in luxury retail and has significantly contributed to Bulgari by designing and renovating their flagship stores in major cities such as Rome, New York and Tokyo.
The launch of the boutique was well received by fans of the brand in Cebu. In a short conversation with Hang, the Bulgari Philippines commercial director revealed more about the “easy decision” to open in Cebu.
“The pandemic actually changed things a lot because I think the local clientele began to see the benefit of shopping at home. Until 2020, most Filipinos were buying their luxury goods outside of the Philippines,” said Hang. “Opening in Cebu was a combination of wanting to reach out more to Filipino locals and having a fantastic new property, NUSTAR, which offered the ideal opportunity.”
“It’s important to actually solidify our presence in these local markets as well,” Hang said, adding that the Cebu boutique carries the full range of the brand’s collection from its jewelry to its timepieces. A wonderful highlight in the Cebu boutique is the spacious private lounge where clients can relax and take their time in looking at or trying out the luxury brand’s accessories.
Congratulations on your brand new Cebu boutique, Bulgari!