Quibranza: Gōng xǐ fā cái, Jpark!

A rush of red; a glimmer of green. The sound of drums, cymbals and lively conversation. More importantly, fantastic weather punctuated by the gentle breeze coming from the beachfront.

Guests from around Metro Cebu gathered on Feb. 9, 2024 at Jpark Island Resort Mactan. I was delighted to be a part of the invited media group, and glad to have witnessed the usual festivities — the lion and dragon dances, and yee sang prosperity tossing — to usher in the Lunar Year of the Wooden Dragon.

VIPs present during the event included Rep. Cindi King-Chan, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, chief tourism operations officer of Department of Tourism Region 7 Judy Gabato, Jpark vice president for operations / general manager, Brian Connelly and chief executive officer, Jason Uy.

After the welcoming at the lobby, guests were ushered to the resort’s The Olive Restaurant for dinner. The buffet at The Abalone was open for all of us to try out. I had my share of roasts and dim sum — in line with the day’s theme — and segued a bit towards the Japanese station, as we all do.

Cebuanos have the chance to celebrate the Chinese New Year at Jpark as its Ching Hai restaurant is also offering a dim sum-all-you-can until Feb. 29. Its dim sum selections include classics like siomai (pork) and har gao (shrimp), and fun bites like its fried beancurd roll and xiaolongbao (soup dumpling).

Cheers, Jpark!