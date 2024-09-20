Quibranza: Guest chef introduces flavors of Latin America

The Peruvian ceviche clásico stands out with its tender white fish, accented by the heat of labuyo and balanced by ube and tiger’s milk, a citrus-based marinade used in Peruvian cuisine. The dish delivers a burst of freshness and unexpected textures including a crunch from the popcorn on the side. This is followed by traditional delights like the buñuelos—stuffed little bites filled with choux dough, spinach and cheese—and the tacos de cochinita pibil, which offer a smoky depth paired with lime and onions.

As the main courses arrive, Chef Ramirez’s ability to elevate straightforward hearty ingredients becomes even more apparent. The chuleta de cerdo milanesa (pork chop) is crispy and rich, complemented by ensalada rusa and pickles that bring a refreshing contrast to the dish’s heaviness. The beef served with chimichurri sauce is perfectly grilled medium rare, packed with flavor and accompanied by the subtle sweetness of Mexican corn elotes.

Pairing these dishes with Latin American wines curated by sommelier Eric Kahn enhances the experience. With decades of expertise, Kahn has selected wines that not only complement the bold flavors but also elevate them. A sip of Malbec with a bite of the beef and chimichurri creates a pairing that feels undeniably right.

For dessert, the dulce de leche ice cream is creamy and sweet without being overwhelming while the borrachitos—a rum-infused treat—brings a playful end to the meal accompanied by seasonal fruits. The passion calamansi sorbet, with its bright citrus notes, serves as a refreshing finale cutting through the richness of the earlier courses.

While the Sabor Latino Fiesta runs until the 21st, the celebration doesn’t end with the food. Negroni Week at Cowrie Cove, which runs until Sept. 22, adds another layer to the celebration. Italian bartender and author Lucca Picchi has joined the resort for the event, bringing his expertise on the classic Negroni cocktail. Sipping one of Picchi’s expertly crafted cocktails after indulging in Latin American cuisine creates a fitting conclusion to the evening’s journey.