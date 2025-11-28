Quibranza: Happenings

The past week unfolded with the kind of momentum that reminds you Cebu never really slows down but just shifts from one celebration to the next.

Things stirred early on Monday, the 24th, when SunStar Cebu caught wind of a special promotion quietly brewing at one of the city’s Michelin-selected restaurants. Details are still under wraps, but something intriguing is coming out of DIP Nikkei at the Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort. It’s the sort of tip that makes you check your calendar twice, just in case you need to pencil in a reservation soon.

A day later, the night of Nov. 25 glowed a little brighter. Shangri-La’s Mactan Island Resort and Spa switched on its Christmas tree, and the moment felt like the season’s unofficial green light. Guests, partners and familiar faces from different industries gathered around the towering display — a scene equal parts tradition and reunion, wrapped in the easy luxury Shangri-La has long mastered.

Earlier that morning, SunStar Cebu marked its 43rd anniversary. The newsroom hummed with greetings from partners who’ve been with the paper through countless deadlines and front pages. Some even sent refreshments — coffee from Don Macchiatos, lemonade from Don Lemon, savory bites from Savoy Hotel Mactan and Belmont Hotel Mactan, and a spread of sweets from Tamp Cafe & Co. and Bigseed. Small gestures, but on an anniversary morning, they felt like candles on the cake.

Then, on the 26th, SunStar Cebu welcomed historian Prof. Xiao Chua, whose energy can animate even the dustiest corners of Philippine history. He stopped by to shoot a podcast powered by SunStar Lifestyle — a project worth watching out for once it drops.