Quibranza: Happy 30th, Shangri-La Mactan

Shangri-La treated guests to a culinary extravaganza, showcasing masterpieces from its various outlets: Classic Italian recipes from Acqua; a seafood flair presentation from Cowrie Cove; modern Cantonese offerings by Tea of Spring; a globally infused Asian street food experience by Tides; and delectable Wagyu Sliders and Crab Nachos from Buko Bar. The dessert spread, curated by the resort’s pastry team, displayed creativity with confections like Cake Pops, Tropical Fruit Tartlet, Berry Nutella Jalousie, Piña Colada Choux, Summer Bloom, Strawberry Chocolate Marshmallow and Don Papa Truffle.

I savored the delightful fare and enjoyed the company of both old and new friends in the media. Seizing the opportunity, I shared with the audience why Shangri-La holds a special place in my heart—it’s where I proposed to my wife. This magical moment will remain etched in my memory.

Ah, yes, I got hold of the mic because I won the last pick of the raffle prizes—a two-night stay at Kowloon Shangri-La, Hong Kong. Accepting the prize amid a few celebratory drinks, I hoped my words still made sense.

Congratulations, Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu! Cheers.