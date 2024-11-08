Quibranza: Holiday illumination

As holiday lights brighten Cebu’s busy streets, NUSTAR Cebu enhances the season’s spirit by transforming its Atrium into a venue of warmth, music and connection. The Christmas tree lighting event went beyond tradition, blending Cebuano culture, performing arts and a shared sense of community.

Held on Oct. 25, 2024, the event exuded a seamless blend of elegance and joy. Guests were greeted by the enchanting sounds of the Sistemang Pilipino Philharmonic Orchestra, setting a sophisticated tone as the crowd mingled. Trevor Hammond, senior vice president of IR operations and gaming at NUSTAR, welcomed the attendees with a brief but heartfelt message, emphasizing the Atrium’s role as a space for moments that matter.

A standout of the evening was a captivating performance by the Vida Dance Company, with a magician adding an extra element of wonder. More than entertainment, these moments symbolized the true magic of Christmas: shared experiences and small, unexpected surprises.

The ceremonial tree lighting took on added significance with the participation of eight Sistemang Pilipino scholars. Alongside selected VIPs, these scholars helped lead the “Installation of the Stars,” a symbolic gesture that spoke not only to holiday wishes but to the hopes and aspirations of Cebuanos everywhere.

A turnover ceremony, led by NUSTAR assistant vice president for business development Kamae De Jesus and Sistemang Pilipino executive director Lianne Sala, added a sense of continuity to the celebration. Their poise underscored NUSTAR’s ongoing commitment to community involvement, making each activity feel like part of a larger, meaningful tradition.

With a ceremonial countdown, the Christmas tree illuminated the Atrium, casting a warm glow that complemented the elegance of NUSTAR’s architecture, adding a touch of Cebuano charm to the holiday skyline. As the evening came to a close, a grand finale by the Vida Dance Company and MDC Dance Company left guests in high spirits, while gold confetti rained down on guests.