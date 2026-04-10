Quibranza III: Baby things

COUPLE. Jose Mario “Junie” Lerma and Tiffany Louise “Nini” Neri at the baby shower held at Casino Español de Cebu on March 29, 2026.Some weekends don’t need a loud playlist or a packed itinerary; they just quietly rearrange your priorities for you. No long-haul drives to the north or south. Just a couple of stops that, when stitched together, remind you how much the axis of your life has actually tilted.

We started with a baby shower.

It was for Nini and Junie, tucked away in one of those rooms in Casino Español de Cebu that manages to feel formal enough for a milestone but cozy enough for a real catch-up. Nini, of course, is a fellow traveler in the lifestyle beat and a dear friend, which made the afternoon feel less like a social obligation and more like a grounding.

There’s a certain rhythm to baby showers. They strip everything down to the essentials. You don’t need much — just people who genuinely care about the young family settling into easy, low-stakes conversation.

We can’t wait to welcome Baby Junini!

***

A few days later, Febe and I found ourselves at NUSTAR Resort Cebu, bringing Luzio to his very first Easter egg hunt.

The ballroom had been transformed into a sort of high-end playground — a vast, carpeted expanse of controlled chaos. You had kids sprinting with a purpose and parents maintaining that delicate “safe distance” (watching everything while pretending not to).

It was a grand production, generally speaking. But by the end of the two-hour stretch, the gravitational pull of those eggs was undeniable. It wasn’t just the normal hunt, either; these plastic spheres had actual surprise payouts. Each egg held a small reward, enough to keep the kids curious and the parents slightly more emotionally invested than we probably intended to be.

Looking at those two scenes side-by-side, the thread is easy to pull. A baby shower on one end; an egg hunt on the other. Both are anchored by beginnings. One is a state of waiting; the other is already in full, frantic motion.

And somewhere in the middle, you realize your calendar has been hijacked by a whole new genre of events.

Babies, am I right?