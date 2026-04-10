Cebu

Quibranza III: Baby things

Quibranza III: Baby things
BOYS. Luzio Franco Quibranza and Jett Theodore Neri.
Published on
Quibranza III: Baby things
BOND. Mom Febe Quibranza with son Luzio Franco during Easter Sunday.
Quibranza III: Baby things
COUPLE. Jose Mario “Junie” Lerma and Tiffany Louise “Nini” Neri at the baby shower held at Casino Español de Cebu on March 29, 2026.

COUPLE. Jose Mario “Junie” Lerma and Tiffany Louise “Nini” Neri at the baby shower held at Casino Español de Cebu on March 29, 2026.Some weekends don’t need a loud playlist or a packed itinerary; they just quietly rearrange your priorities for you. No long-haul drives to the north or south. Just a couple of stops that, when stitched together, remind you how much the axis of your life has actually tilted.

We started with a baby shower.

It was for Nini and Junie, tucked away in one of those rooms in Casino Español de Cebu that manages to feel formal enough for a milestone but cozy enough for a real catch-up. Nini, of course, is a fellow traveler in the lifestyle beat and a dear friend, which made the afternoon feel less like a social obligation and more like a grounding.

There’s a certain rhythm to baby showers. They strip everything down to the essentials. You don’t need much — just people who genuinely care about the young family settling into easy, low-stakes conversation.

We can’t wait to welcome Baby Junini!

***

A few days later, Febe and I found ourselves at NUSTAR Resort Cebu, bringing Luzio to his very first Easter egg hunt.

The ballroom had been transformed into a sort of high-end playground — a vast, carpeted expanse of controlled chaos. You had kids sprinting with a purpose and parents maintaining that delicate “safe distance” (watching everything while pretending not to).

It was a grand production, generally speaking. But by the end of the two-hour stretch, the gravitational pull of those eggs was undeniable. It wasn’t just the normal hunt, either; these plastic spheres had actual surprise payouts. Each egg held a small reward, enough to keep the kids curious and the parents slightly more emotionally invested than we probably intended to be.

Looking at those two scenes side-by-side, the thread is easy to pull. A baby shower on one end; an egg hunt on the other. Both are anchored by beginnings. One is a state of waiting; the other is already in full, frantic motion.

And somewhere in the middle, you realize your calendar has been hijacked by a whole new genre of events.

Babies, am I right?

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