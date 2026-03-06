Quibranza III: Open space, good sense

I was reminded of this recently while rearranging the SunStar Lifestyle office. What began as a simple exercise in moving tables and clearing corners quickly turned into a small lesson in how space shapes behavior. A few shifts in layout changed how the room felt almost immediately.

In theory, open offices make sense. In practice, anyone who has tried to concentrate while three different conversations unfold nearby knows the reality can be more complicated.

There have even been quiet discussions about returning to hybrid arrangements for a few weeks amid concerns about a possible fuel crunch linked to global tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Still, the open office itself is unlikely to disappear. When done thoughtfully, it works. When treated purely as a cost-saving measure, it does not.

The difference usually comes down to a few small but deliberate choices. Here are three that make an open office feel less like a bullpen and more like a place people actually want to work in.

First, create zones instead of rows. Not every task requires the same energy. A good open office quietly divides space according to activity. Collaborative tables for quick discussions. Focus desks for concentrated work. Softer corners for informal chats. When people know where certain kinds of work belong, the entire room becomes calmer.

Second, invest in good lighting. Lighting shapes mood more than most office planners realize. Natural light is always the best starting point. When that is limited, warm, well-placed lighting can soften what might otherwise feel like a warehouse of desks. Harsh overhead glare can make even the most attractive office feel clinical.

Third, keep pathways clear. Movement matters in an open office. When walkways are cluttered with chairs, cables or temporary storage, the space begins to feel cramped even when it technically is not. Clear circulation keeps the room breathable and reduces those small daily frustrations that add up over time.

The best offices find the middle ground. They give teams room to see each other, hear each other and still get their work done.

Our small reshuffle at the SunStar Lifestyle office was a reminder that improving a workspace does not always require renovation. Sometimes it simply takes moving a few desks and paying attention to how people actually work. Maybe in my next column, you get to meet the people behind the Lifestyle and Creative Marketing section.