Quibranza III: Steak festival wows Cebuanos

On June 8, 2024, La Carne Steak Bar hosted its inaugural Steak Festival at 88th Avenue Park, Gov. M. Cuenco Ave., Banilad, Cebu City. The event, part of the Cebu Food and Wine Festival, attracted nearly 500 meat enthusiasts, amateur chefs and culinary students, uniting them in a shared passion for culinary excellence.

At the heart of this festival was the Steak Showdown, where six contenders showcased their culinary prowess, vying for the coveted title of La Carne Steak Champion 2024. The showdown featured talented participants, including junior chefs from local hotels and culinary schools. Competitors like Don James Yap, Earl Jason Quiñonez, Jacob Boiser brought their unique flair to the contest, while Mikee Jan Buniel secured third place and Vernon Gio Mejos made a commendable showing.

The competition unfolded in two thrilling rounds, ultimately culminating in a triumphant moment for Armin Ros Alutaya, who claimed the gold medal and prizes worth P20,000.

Judging the competition were were Spencer Whitaker, market development manager – Asia of Meat & Livestock Australia, Jaimes Van Haght, Head Chef of Fairfield Marriott, Joselito Macachor, general manager of Rustans, chef Lehner Monsales, culinary director and instructor at Intl School for Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management and chef Edward Diñoso, master chef butcher at AG Foodtech La Carne.

The festival not only spotlighted competitive cooking but also emphasized community engagement and the joy of sharing culinary experiences with family and friends. “It was a wholesome weekend get-together in the spirit of meat mastery,” remarked Jovy Tuaño, chief executive officer of AG Companies.

The festival was not merely about competition; it featured a wealth of activities that appealed to food lovers. A Steak Masterclass led by La Carne’s chief marketing officer, Joan Tuaño Rumsey, educated attendees on the finer points of steak preparation and cooking techniques, while various kiosks offered tastings of premium foods and beverages. Local brands and sponsors showcased their products, further enriching the festival experience.

“The Steak Showdown promotes a collaborative spirit within the community and inspires aspiring chefs, students and home cooks to showcase their culinary talents,” said Rumsey.

The Steak Festival reaffirmed the region’s reputation as a hub for innovative and passionate food enthusiasts. Events like this highlight the rich tapestry of flavors and traditions that define Cebuano cuisine, encouraging local chefs and home cooks to continue exploring the endless possibilities within the kitchen.