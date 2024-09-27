Quibranza III: Sweet mooncakes, stirring melodies

Under the glow of the full moon, NUSTAR Cebu hosted an evening of culture, music and tradition that brought together patrons, partners and a sense of community on Sept. 17, 2024.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, known for its rich cultural significance in Asian heritage, became the centerpiece of the night as the integrated resort opened its doors to a celebration that was more than just festivity — it was a gathering that embraced unity, togetherness and the vibrant spirit of cultural preservation.

The night began with opening remarks from Trevor Hammond, NUSTAR’s senior vice president of gaming and IR operations. In his warm welcome speech, he set the tone for the evening by emphasizing the importance of the festival in symbolizing connection and gratitude.“

“Tonight is not just about festivities,” Hammond remarked, “but about community and connection.”

And indeed, the program unfolded with a lineup that brought traditional Chinese music and artistry to the fore. The ensemble set the mood with performances such as “Dance of the Yao People” and “Beautiful Flowers and Full Moon,” while pieces like “Lotus Pond Under the Moonlight” and “Boat on Tai Lake” evoked imagery of peaceful waters and serene landscapes. A notable moment came when Edward Lois Invento delivered a soulful rendition of “The Moon Represents My Heart,” a classic that resonated with the audience and deepened the nostalgic spirit of the evening. The children’s choir, with their angelic voices, followed with a charming set that included “Little Donkey” and “Mo Li Hua.”

In her closing remarks, Madame Elizabeth Gan-Go, vice chairperson of the Sugbu Chinese Heritage Museum Foundation, expressed gratitude for the shared efforts that brought this cultural event to life. “This is not just a celebration, but a testament to the enduring bonds between our communities,” she said.

It was a night that reminded everyone that the Mid-Autumn Festival is, at its core, a celebration of unity under the shared light of the full moon. Mooncakes, traditionally shared during the festival, served as a representation of unity and prosperity.