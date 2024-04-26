Quibranza: Japanese-Peruvian fusion: Grand launch of DIP Nikkei

DIP Nikkei takes its name from the pivotal role sauces and dips play in Peruvian culinary tradition. Infusing Japanese culinary techniques, DIP’s signature dishes tell the captivating story of Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine.

The launch event featured live entertainment, flowing drinks from the bar and more importantly, a tribute to the Hispanic roots of Nikkei dishes through its carefully curated “5 Acts.”

Act 1 was dubbed “Bienvenidos a Recepción,” a no-frills welcome serving of Chef Serrano’s very own curated snack basket consisting of Quinoa Lavash Bread, Canchita Peruvian Corn, Homemade Shari Crackers and Quinoa Crackers. Of course, signature DIP Nikkei sauces were not to be missed: Chalaca Salsa, Guacamole and Sweet Kimochi Sauce.

The second act — which in hindsight was my favorite — looked to the East for inspiration, aptly titled “The Japanese Essence.” We had Tuna Sashimi, Tuna Tartare with Cured Egg Yolk, Tuna Amarilla Nigiri, Tuna Tamarind Ceviche, Maki Acevichado and Nori Taco Crackers. All of these were paired with the wonderful and refreshing Sake Cocktail.

Things ramped up in Act 3, labeled “Pisco and Culture.” We had the signature Pisco Cocktail and paired it with Seafood Rice Croquettes, Beef Skewers Anticuchos and Causa Tiger Prawn. Act 4 was a full-fledged feast, dubbed “This is Nikkei.” We had our fill of Cochinillo (roasted suckling pig), Char-grilled Kama (shredded fish collar infused with wasabi emulsion and ponzu), Chupe Capuccino (bisque foam served with prawn and potato confit), braised eight-hour Beef Cheek and Crispy Shari & Wasabi Emulsion.

The last set, Act 5 (“Nikkei to the World”), was a display of the restaurant’s knack for adventure. Dessert that night was headlined by the Nitro Popcorn Vanilla Coconut Cream (served with Miso Dulce de Leche) and accompanied by the Chef’s Sweet Table — a spread which included Alfajores with Dulce de Leche, Matcha Cheesecake, Shot of Lemon Yuzu Posset and Chocolate Sake Bonbon.

Needless to say, the flavors and presentation were on point. Kudos to the resort management and culinary team!

Situated conveniently on the ground floor near the pool and beach area of the resort, DIP Nikkei welcomes guests for lunch from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and for dinner from 6 to 10 p.m. Additionally, located adjacent to the pool area, the DIP Bar is open from 2 p.m. to 12 midnight.