Quibranza: Lechon 19 ways

In recent sporting news, the Boston Celtics are on top of the basketball world by clinching their 18th championship in franchise history, making them the most successful team in NBA history.

In the culinary arena, Seda Central Bloc in Cebu IT Park has carved out its own triumph, narrowly edging out Boston’s achievement. How? During the Friday, June 21, 2024, launch of the hotel’s Lechon Fiesta — as part of the Cebu Food & Wine Festival 2024 — Seda showcased Filipino culinary excellence when it presented its Signature Lechon de Cebu, prepared in 19 different ways:

Crispy Sisig with Lechon Bits, Kilawin Cups, Lechon Sisig Cups, Lechon Balls, Vietnamese Spring Roll with Lechon, Lechon Fajitas on Toast, Lechon Macaroni Salad, Potato Salad with Fried Lechon, Lechon Kilawin, Lechaw, Dinuguan with Lechon, Roast Lechon Belly, Lechon Fried Rice, Signature Lechon de Cebu, Lechon Curry, Sisig Lechon Pizza, Spicy Lechon Pizza, and finally — probably the only two dishes most Filipinos can cook with lechon as base — Lechon Paksiw and Prichon.

This culinary celebration, ongoing for daily lunches and dinners on weekends until June 30, was masterfully crafted by the hotel’s senior sous chef, Carcar native Crisanto Palang Jr. (who apparently is not into basketball, so Celtics fans can relax). Must-tries include the playfully flavorful and textured Crispy Sisig with Lechon Bits, the classic Prichon and Lechon Paksiw and, of course, the Signature Lechon de Cebu. Don’t forget the steamed white rice!

The lunch gathered friends from the industry and media at an intimate luncheon at its restaurant, Misto. During the lunch, Seda Central Bloc general manager Ron Manalang also gave us the inside scoop: Expect a similar feast showcasing the best of Filipino native cuisine come the “Ber Months.”

That’s 70 days and counting!