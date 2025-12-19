Quibranza: Luzio Franco turns 1

It is odd when a writer runs out of words. In moments where bliss meets business, the feeling is even more pronounced.

My wife, Febe, and I recently played hosts to our firstborn’s first birthday celebration on Dec. 7, 2025. We went back and forth on whether an event was even necessary or if we should simply go out for Chinese food. Somewhere in between, Febe came across some reading material — otherwise known as random things on the internet—that reframed the idea for us: celebrating a first born’s first birthday, while sometimes perceived as lavish, is also a way of marking a parent’s first anniversary.