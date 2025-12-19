Quibranza: Luzio Franco turns 1

It is odd when a writer runs out of words. In moments where bliss meets business, the feeling is even more pronounced.
My wife, Febe, and I recently played hosts to our firstborn’s first birthday celebration on Dec. 7, 2025. We went back and forth on whether an event was even necessary or if we should simply go out for Chinese food. Somewhere in between, Febe came across some reading material — otherwise known as random things on the internet—that reframed the idea for us: celebrating a first born’s first birthday, while sometimes perceived as lavish, is also a way of marking a parent’s first anniversary.
So, a celebration was—as simple as we could make it.
We rented a hall, invited family and friends, set up a few booths and activity stations, played some games and, of course, prepared a heavy snack buffet. The star of the day was Luzio Franco Campañon Quibranza, dressed as Luigi from Super Mario lore: “Super Luzio.”
Happy birthday, Luzio. We love you.
***
Every time I encounter Manila-based press relations teams working on projects in Cebu, they are often surprised at how competing media colleagues can sit at the same table without issue. I usually tell them the same thing: yes, there is healthy competition, but there is little to no toxicity among media practitioners—unless there is genuine bad blood to begin with.
This dynamic was on full display when Ayala Malls hosted media members and content creators for a party at Bad Boys Wings in Ayala Center Cebu. Different companies, different styles, one shared agenda: celebrating one another this Christmas season.
Merry Christmas, Cebu media and content creators!
***
Of course, if the holidays are filled with events spent with relative strangers, it only makes sense to carve out time to be cheerful with your own people.
The editorial, lifestyle and marketing teams of SunStar Cebu gathered on Dec. 17 for a simple but unlimited potluck featuring favorites such as lechon manok, ngohiong and pancit, among others. We played a few games and ended the night yelling at animated ducks racing across a monitor — yes, the infamous duck race that feels oddly biblical. The first somehow finishes last, while the last ducks end up on top.
The night wrapped up the only way it should: with good food, loud laughter and some unapologetic karaoke.
Merry Christmas, team. Here we come, 2026!