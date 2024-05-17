Quibranza: Majestic taste

It’s been a while since I last dined at Majestic Restaurant. Not because I dislike the food or have grown tired of it, nor has it priced itself out of casual dining consideration. On May 8, 2024, I was reminded of how this Cebuano culinary institution has impacted the local dining scene and, personally, has been one of the major spots that influenced my tastes.
The restaurant recently celebrated a grand event to mark the opening of its branch at SM City Cebu. Little known to the younger generation, this restaurant traces its roots back to 1952 when it first began serving customers in Downtown Cebu. After a few years, it relocated to a larger location on Gen. Maxilom Ave., Cebu City, before embarking on a rapid expansion that led to its presence in various malls across the city.
In 1995, it established its presence in SM City Cebu, quickly becoming a favorite spot for Cebuanos to dine with friends and family. Over time, it evolved into a go-to destination for celebrating life’s milestones and special occasions. Renowned for its classic Chinese dishes like Bird’s Nest Soup, Plain Siomai, Lemon Chicken, Lumpia Shanghai, and Crispy Patatim, among others, it became the quintessential Chinese restaurant in Cebu.
As for why I haven’t dined at Majestic recently: Coming from a family of talented cooks, with parents who can recreate almost any dish from cookbooks and cooking shows, our default was always to dine at home first. We could replicate items from a menu with ease, so dining out was often an afterthought.
However, my recent visit to Majestic was a much-needed reminder. As I savored the taste of its Shrimp Balls and indulged in its Majestic Fried Rice and Braised Pork Belly, memories came rushing back — this was the taste of graduations, birthdays, reunions and fellowships. It wasn’t just about the food; it was also about the newly refreshed interior and the attentive staff, all contributing to a wonderful dining experience.
Ah, yes. The taste of Majestic is one that fuses conversations and celebrations with Chinese food — a taste that has defined the brand since 1952 and will continue to shape its future.
Congratulations on the event and new look, Majestic!