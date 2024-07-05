Quibranza: Mall bazaar promotes thriving cultural ecosystem

That last line, however, could be dangerous for those who are close-minded. There are dangers to overgeneralization. Not all discussions are black and white, nor can a legitimate restaurant review be summed up in a five-second TikTok video.

One doesn’t need to look at the picture through the eyes of Walter White — and his obsession for purity — to appreciate the impact of business. Beyond the economy, it plays a role in innovation as well. Yes, the mall is a place of business, and it’s good business. Brands profit in cash, and families and friends cash in on memories and a good time.

So imagine my wonder walking one random weekday into AyalaMalls Central Bloc and seeing what looked like a love child of an art exhibit and the purposeful chaos after the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange Building. The mall’s activity center exuded a bit of zen paradise but was packaged neatly with a bit of market flurry.