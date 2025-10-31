Quibranza: MICHELIN comes to PH —now what?

These thoughts come less than 24 hours after attending the inaugural MICHELIN Guide Ceremony Manila and Environs | Cebu, held at the Marriott Manila, Newport World Resorts, on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025.

Yes, they may need some simmering. And because of the fast-paced nature of media work, not to mention deadlines as unforgiving as Nov. 1 traffic, these musings may come out a bit raw. But let it be known to our readers that it wasn’t this writer’s intention, unless one is into medium-rare takes. In that case, consider me a master griller.

Back on Feb. 21, this author wrote: “The Michelin Guide is the undisputed king of restaurant accolades, a global authority that has defined fine dining excellence for over a century.” Existing since 1900 as a marketing add-on for a company that sold tires, its 125-year record of recognizing culinary excellence speaks for itself.

Still, it took more than a century before the Guide turned its eyes toward the Philippines. The Department of Tourism is even listed as a Destination Partner. In a 2024 interview with Bon Appétit, Gwendal Poullenec, global director of the Michelin Guide, emphasized the organization’s independence despite partnerships:

“We have partnerships with what we call Destination Marketing Organizations. We are independent and we have the trust of the customer. We’ve partnered with Destination Marketing Organizations, but they have absolutely no information about the [restaurant] selection until it’s released to the press,” said Poullenec.

A pessimist might say, “too long.” An optimist might argue, “just in time.” The Philippines is a young republic, just a handful of generations old. And while geographically Southeast Asian, Spanish and American influences remain deeply ingrained in our daily lives, shaping everything from our food to our humor.

Perhaps it took this long because Filipino cuisine never sought validation. For generations, it thrived quietly, defined not by tasting menus but by family recipes, shared bowls and borrowed tables. Only now, as global palates begin to value identity as much as innovation, does the rest of the world seem ready to understand the quiet confidence behind Filipino food.

The inclusion of Filipino restaurants in the MICHELIN Guide 2026 marks a shining moment for chefs who have toiled endlessly in pursuit of perfection. The accolade could even become a spark plug for generational wealth among family-run establishments.

Yet, this moment comes with a challenge: complacency. Foreign guests and hungry locals may now be looking at the fruit basket of MICHELIN-recognized awardees for a Filipino experience, while missing out on the tree itself.

Not every family meal is meant to be a tasting course, and not every local dish belongs on a fancy plate. For Cebu, while those who earned MICHELIN recognition deserve every flower, they would likely be the first to say that the island’s field of flavors remains wide and wild, waiting to be discovered.

Take Cebu’s lechon scene. No gastronomy could replicate the experience of pulling up a monobloc chair at a roadside stall, watching the skin crackle over live coals. Even the inconsistencies are part of the game; locals know where and when to find the best roast. Then there’s Pampanga — long regarded as the country’s culinary capital — yet none of its establishments made it to the MICHELIN Guide. Or the irony that Cebu was recognized for two beef pares restaurants, a dish that traces its roots to 1970s Quezon City, born as street food for the masses. (In Cebu, the beef pares boom only began in the last five years.)

In the end, it all boils down to discernment. It would be hypocritical to dismiss a guide that exists to highlight excellence. Some tour operators, after all, serve more tourist traps than a full Minesweeper grid on expert mode.

The MICHELIN Guide’s expansion to the Philippines is a beautiful thing — a long-overdue acknowledgment of talent that’s always been here. But like any revered text, its importance depends on careful interpretation. The Philippines now has a guide. What we do with it will define the next chapter of our culinary story.