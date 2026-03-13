Quibranza: Multisensory Thai experience

There is a particular joy in discovering a country without leaving the city.

It usually begins with something small: a bite of unfamiliar food, a textile pattern you have never seen up close or a fragrance from a bottle whose label you cannot quite pronounce. Suddenly, a place that once existed only on maps starts to feel tangible.

I was reminded of this while walking through Thailand Week at Ayala Center Cebu for the second year in a row. Held from March 12 to 15, 2026, the event brings together more than 50 exhibitors showcasing Thai products that range from food and beverages to jewelry, beauty items, fashion and household goods. But describing it purely as a trade fair misses what makes it interesting.

Between stalls selling delicately crafted jewelry and shelves of brightly packaged snacks, visitors can watch Thai cooking demonstrations, browse handcrafted goods and encounter items that rarely appear in everyday Cebu retail spaces. It becomes a small but vivid glimpse into another country’s creativity and lifestyle.

The opening ceremony also carried a diplomatic dimension. Present were H.E. Mrs. Makawadee Sumitmor, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Philippines; and Sutinee Vathana, Director of the Thai Trade Center.

Trade events can sometimes feel purely transactional. Thailand Week manages to soften that impression by encouraging exploration. It is retail, certainly. But it is also storytelling.

Each product on display reflects not just a brand but a fragment of a larger cultural identity. Thailand’s reputation for craftsmanship, flavor and design is the result of industries that have spent decades refining their own visual and culinary language.

For Cebuano visitors, the event also offers something practical: exposure.

International travel is wonderful, but it is not always possible. Events like Thailand Week compress that curiosity into a few accessible days inside a mall. Visitors gain a glimpse of how another country cooks, crafts and creates.