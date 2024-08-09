Quibranza: New luxury space unveiled

Metro Cebu’s luxury retail landscape reached another milestone with the grand opening of Tiffany & Co.’s largest boutique in the Philippines on July 26, 2024. Located at The Mall in NUSTAR Resort, the 255-square-meter space is an architectural marvel, featuring a striking glass facade that highlights the iconic designs of Edward C. Moore, Jean Schlumberger and Elsa Peretti — names synonymous with Tiffany’s legacy of excellence.
Adding star power to the event were Sarah Lahbati, Tim Yap, and the brand’s Friend of the House, Anne Curtis, whose presence made the occasion even more memorable.
Cebuanos had the opportunity to explore the brand’s celebrated collections, with the promise of more to come as Tiffany & Co. plans to expand its offerings to include a broader selection of Home & Accessories items.
Earlier that month, on July 4, a select group of media and online content creators were invited to an exclusive “Brunch at Tiffany’s” event. This intimate gathering offered guests a sneak peek into the brand’s arrival in Metro Cebu and provided a deeper insight into what makes the brand a global symbol of luxury.