Quibranza: Night of tradition, flavor

Servers moved in perfect rhythm as a metal rendition of “Carol of the Bells” played in the background, setting the stage for what was undoubtedly the hottest dish of the night — quite literally. Guests eagerly received their bowls of Bicol Express Ramen, served on plates with blue flames flickering beneath them.

It’s not every day that a business hotel orchestrates such a bold culinary showcase. Seda Central Bloc Cebu, led by general manager Ron Manalang and executive sous chef Johnbill Degamo, presented a Filipino-inspired feast for an intimate gathering of VIPs, stakeholders, media members and content creators. The event complemented the hotel’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Bituin ng Pasko, held on Nov. 13, 2024.

***

Just after sundown, the Christmas tree lighting brought the cozy glow of Capiz Parols and the warmth of Filipino traditions to the heart of Cebu IT Park. Attendees enjoyed performances by the University of the Visayas Choir and photo opportunities in front of the tree before moving to Sinamay Hall. There, a carefully curated five-course dinner awaited, paired with music from the Sisters of Mary Boystown - Minglanilla Handbell Ringers.

The evening’s menu offered a playful take on Filipino cuisine, blending innovation with nostalgia.

Pampagana, the Filipino word for appetizer, came in the form of Kinilaw. The tangigue was marinated in citrus juice and mixed with tabon-tabon, then served in a scooped-out dayap (local lime). It was an introduction that left everyone anticipating the next dish.

And rightly so, as the next course, Mainit na Pagtanggap (warm welcome), was Bicol Express Ramen — a spicy soup with chicken slices, creamy sauce and egg noodles. As plates entered the hall, blue flames danced in the dim light, drawing awed reactions from diners. The fleeting flames, though impossible to fully capture on TikTok or Instagram, created a sensory experience that spoke to the evolving art of dining.

To reset the palate, Pampalamig arrived: a homemade calamansi sorbet that cleverly reused the scooped-out dayap from the first course. It was both refreshing and resourceful.

Then came Pista ng Panlasa, an impressive play on presentation. The Kaldereta was transformed into sushi-like portions, offering tender braised beef paired with oven-baked potato and carrot slices. The dish balanced creativity with the comforting flavors of the familiar Filipino stew.

For dessert, Matamis na Wakas delivered surprises with every bite. The sampler featured Biko and Banana Croquettes, complemented by Puto Maya and mangoes — a playful pairing that felt like the love child of deep-fried rice cakes and fruit bites.