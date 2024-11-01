Quibranza: Not all sushi are created equal

While we’re used to hearty, warm meals that bring comfort and warmth, there’s something fitting about celebrating life’s flavors with sushi — a Japanese creation that, in its own way, captures the balance of delicacy and depth.

Sushi invites us to slow down, appreciate the craft and enjoy the beauty of simplicity.

For starters, sushi rice isn’t simply cold; it’s Japanese short-grain rice served at room temperature, seasoned with vinegar, sugar and salt — flavors that lift each bite without overpowering. Then there’s the fish, typically tuna or salmon, which is enjoyed fresh and raw. For those used to deep-fried meats, sushi’s clean, straightforward taste is a refreshing change, almost like a palate cleanse for the holiday spread.

Not all sushi, of course, looks the same. Here’s a primer for those new to this delicate cuisine: