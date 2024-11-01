Quibranza: Not all sushi are created equal

While we’re used to hearty, warm meals that bring comfort and warmth, there’s something fitting about celebrating life’s flavors with sushi — a Japanese creation that, in its own way, captures the balance of delicacy and depth.
Sushi invites us to slow down, appreciate the craft and enjoy the beauty of simplicity.
For starters, sushi rice isn’t simply cold; it’s Japanese short-grain rice served at room temperature, seasoned with vinegar, sugar and salt — flavors that lift each bite without overpowering. Then there’s the fish, typically tuna or salmon, which is enjoyed fresh and raw. For those used to deep-fried meats, sushi’s clean, straightforward taste is a refreshing change, almost like a palate cleanse for the holiday spread.
Not all sushi, of course, looks the same. Here’s a primer for those new to this delicate cuisine:
Nigiri - This is what most people picture when they think of sushi — a slice of fish draped over seasoned rice. Not all nigiri features raw fish; there are varieties with cooked eel, shrimp and even tamago (egg).
Maki - The classic roll wrapped in nori (seaweed) comes in countless flavors and styles, from sweet to spicy, showcasing the chef’s creativity with fillings.
Sashimi - The purest form of sushi — no rice, just expertly sliced raw fish. This simplicity brings out the freshness of each bite and reminds us of sushi’s roots in quality and flavor.
Uramaki - A cousin to maki, uramaki places the rice on the outside of the roll, encasing nori and fillings within. This variation allows chefs to experiment with ingredients and textures.
Temaki - Think of this as a hand-rolled sushi cone — portable and perfect for a bite on the go.
This All Souls’ Day, while remembering and honoring loved ones, consider celebrating the beauty in life’s simple but meaningful flavors — because, after all, not all dishes are created equal.